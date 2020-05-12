‘Vanderpump Rules’ Editor Admits To Purposely ‘Embarrassing’ Scheana Shay

‘Vanderpump Rules’ editor Bri Dellinger has admitted to having a personal vendetta against series star Scheana Shay. ‘If Scheana knows what’s good for her, she’d befriend me…’, Bri said in a new interview.

If Vanderpump Rules editor Bri Dellinger‘s latest confession proves anything, it’s that Scheana Shay may not be as “embarrassing” as she appears to be on the long-running series. After a season filled with cringe-worthy behavior and awkward conversations, Bri, who’s an editor on the Bravo reality TV series, appeared on episodes 1 and 8 of the Twisted Plot Podcast with Evelyn Marley and explained why Scheana has displayed some pretty embarrassing behavior in the show’s final cuts.

“If Scheana knows what’s good for her, she’d befriend me because my favorite game is finding all the embarrassing things that Scheana does and putting them all in,” Bri said on one episode of the podcast, before joking that if Scheana ever wrote a memoir, it would likely be called, Death by a Million Embarrassments.

Bri, who didn’t state which cast members she gives the good edits, further confessed that she recently manipulated a scene between Scheana, 35, and Stassi Schroeder’s teenage brother Nikolai at Stassi’s engagement party. “It was so funny,” she said. “We were watching the scene and were like, ‘Okay, this is over the top, I realize that, but how can we resist?’ … Yes, I set it to funny music and I added a funny [sound] bite, but she did that.”

From a viewer’s standpoint, it appeared as though Scheana was flirting with the teenage boy. And then, it was accompanied by a truly cringe-worthy confessional, during which Scheana expressed an interest in dating younger guys. The only problem? One didn’t have anything to do with the other. “We asked her in the interview, ‘How young would you go?’ and we didn’t tell her it was for the Nikolai scene, of course,” Bri explained.

And in response to Scheana’s recent complaints in March that the show doesn’t highlight her successes enough, Bri said, “I feel like she just has short-term memory because we’ve shown a lot of her story. … I understand why she’s bitter in some ways. You know, we do poke fun at her, but she’s just so funny.”

Scheana seemingly reacted to the podcast on May 11 with a since-deleted tweet to Bravo executive Andy Cohen, in which she said, “Hey @Andy I have some tea for you … check your DMs!”

Bri’s appearances on the podcast were released on May 11, but they have since been removed from all platforms. New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo.