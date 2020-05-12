David Bowie’s Gorgeous Daughter, 19, Reveals She Hasn’t Seen Mom Iman In 6 Mos.: ‘I Miss Her Dearly’

Lexi Jones, the teenage daughter of David Bowie and Iman, said it’s been half-a-year since she last saw her mom, and she issued a special plea to everyone so it ‘doesn’t take two years’ until they’re reunited.

Alexandria “Lexi” Jones knows when to go out, knows when to stay in and get things done – and right now, she’s staying safely indoors. The 19-year-old daughter of the late David Bowie and supermodel icon Iman, 64, revealed that she recently had a sad Mother’s Day because of the COVID-19 coronavirus. “Happy Mother’s Day, again,” she posted to her Instagram on May 10, sharing a picture of her alongside her mother. “Here’s another [with] me holding a chikken nugget. Everyone, please stay inside. I haven’t seen my mom in 6 months because we live on opposite coasts, and it is very difficult to leave NY right now.

“[But,] I’m a child, and I miss her dearly, so please be party poopers this one time, so it doesn’t take two f-cking years to see her again. Thank you!” concluded Lexi at the end of her second Mother’s Day post. While Iman is in New York City, The Sun reports that Lexi is out in Los Angeles, where she’s a photographer, a fashion designer, and an artist. In Lexi’s first Mother’s Day post, she shared another picture of her as an infant with her mother. “Happy mama day to my mommy and to all the mommys.”

Though the child of two of the biggest icons in history, Lexi has kept it humble and low-key on her Instagram. She rarely posts pictures of her mother, and this pair of Mother’s Day photos was the first big public acknowledgment of her lineage since, perhaps, a family photo she uploaded in 2018. Though, while she’s not filling the ‘gram up with photos of the supermodel and the “Modern Love” singer, her love for them is undeniable. In fact, Lexi’s first Instagram post was a shot of her tattoo, shared on March 27, 2017.

“Love you, ’47-’16,” she captioned the crescent moon on her skin, the years of Bowie’s birth and death – 1947-2016 – under the word “Daddy.” David passed away on January 10, 2016, after an 18-month battle with liver cancer. Lexi has both a half-brother and a half-sister. Iman and former NBA star Spencer Haywood were married from 1977-1987, and they welcomed Zulekha Haywood in 1978. Before tying the knot with Iman in 1992, David was married to model/actress/journalist Angela “Angie” Barnett, 70. She gave birth to Duncan Jones in 1971. Duncan, 48, is best known as the BAFTA-winning filmmaker behind Moon, Source Code, and Mute.