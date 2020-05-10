Halsey Makes A Splash With Her Stunning Rendition Of ‘Little Mermaid’ Classic During Disney Special

Halsey is an honorary Disney princess after that performance. The singer wowed with her beautiful rendition of ‘Part of Your World’ during ‘The Disney Family Singalong’ and even channeled Ariel with red hair!

Halsey, 25, just took us all under the sea with her fantastic performance of “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid. The singer’s vocals were top-notch as she belted out the classic Disney tune on Disney Family Singalong: Vol II. She donned a bright red wig for her performance as well. Ahead of the performance, Halsey teased her performance on Instagram. She tweeted out some of the lyrics from the famous song on May 4.

Halsey’s love for Ariel didn’t just start now. She’s always loved the red-headed heroine. The “Without You” singer showed off her long, fire-engine red hair in 2019. She even posted a selfie on Twitter and referenced “Part of Your World.” Halsey rocked the bright red hair at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2019 as well.

The singer recently made an announcement regarding her Manic tour. On May 7, she revealed on Instagram that she would be rescheduling her upcoming summer tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The North American leg of her tour was supposed to kick off June 1 in Seattle, but Halsey won’t be touring in North America until 2021. “Thank you for understanding,” Halsey wrote. “Touring is my favorite thing in the world and I can’t wait to see you again soon.”

The singer was just one of many incredible singers participating in the second edition of the Disney Family Singalong. Christina Aguilera, Sabrina Carpenter, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Katy Perry, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, and more performed Disney hits. Halle Bailey, who is set to play Ariel in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid, also performed on the Disney special but sang “Almost There” from The Princess & the Frog with sister Chloe Bailey and Anika Noni Rose.