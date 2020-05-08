‘Pump Rules’ Star Tom Schwartz Debuts Hair Makeover After Wife Katie Dyes It Red — See Pics

Tom Schwartz has revealed a bold, new hair look while quarantined at home — and wife Katie Maloney says he looks ‘hot’.

Tom Schwartz is seeing red! The 37-year-old Vanderpump Rules star took to his Instagram stories on May 6 to debut his quarantine hair makeover — and the color was totally unexpected! In the clip, Tom shook up a bottle of bold red hair dye, and equipped himself with black gloves. In the background, eagle-eyed fans noticed an instruction manual, scissors, and a bottle of hair styling product. In the second video, he showed off his dark auburn locks with his wife Katie Maloney who danced along to “Sexual Healing” by Marvin Gaye with her hubby.

“I dyed Tom’s hair and now he looks like Archie from Riverdale,” the 33-year-old reality star said on her Instagram Story, referencing KJ Apa‘s character from the popular CW teen series. “What do we think?” she asked her one million followers, before adding, “I think you look hot.” HollywoodLife sat down with Tom and Katie in our new “At Home With…” series, and the pair dished about their new purchase, a Peloton bike, as well as what they’re looking to accomplish while hunkered down at home.

“Katie got a Peloton, so I’m trying to do that 5 days a week and then some of the stuff I learned at Fit Arts. I’m gonna try to pump up the brain too with some new books and skills,” Tom said, adding that they had stocked up on the essentials — including Patron. “We have loads of vegetables and eggs, protein bars, lots of water, some canned stuff, Patron, food and treats for the dogs.”

The couple also dished on what they’re binge watching while stuck at home amid the lockdown orders. “We’re fresh off of binge-watching You, seasons 1 and 2. I highly recommend season 2 — it’s better than season 1. Ozark season 3 is finally out, so I went down that rabbit hole this weekend,” Tom told HL. See more of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney in new episodes of Vanderpump Rules airing every Tuesday night at 9 pm on Bravo.