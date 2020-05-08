‘Ozark’s Jessica Frances Dukes Reveals If She Believes Agent Maya Miller Is Working For Navarro

‘Ozark’ fans believed that Agent Maya Miller was possibly working with drug lord Navarro & actress Jessica Frances Dukes responds to the theories!

The waters get murky when it comes to good and evil in the beloved Netflix series Ozark, that just entertained fans with its thrilled third season. Viewers were introduced to FBI Agent Maya Miller, played by the flawless Jessica Frances Dukes, and by the end of the season, fans were split if she was on the payroll of Mexican drug cartel leader, Omar Navarro (Felix Solis). “I have my own thoughts of where she might go,” Jessica teased in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “I love the fan theories and there’s a couple of the main ones that are super exciting and juicy. If we hopefully have a season four, I know the writers are geniuses and I’m sure there’s nothing that I can muster up that is better than what they’re going to come up with!”

Jessica added that she wouldn’t be disappointed or surprised in Agent Miller if she did end up working for Navarro. “I think that everybody in this story has so many layers to them so I wouldn’t be surprised,” she explained. “Especially the way Ozark goes, these writers have a way of turning things so fast and just when you think you know the story, it flips, and I think that’s really exciting to play… I don’t know what to expect, and I’m just excited for whatever it is — nothing’s gonna shock me or disappoint me, I’m just excited.”

The actress also spoke on her on-camera chemistry with Jason Bateman‘s Marty, who she, as Agent Miller, created a strong rapport with throughout the season that had fans on the edge of their seats. “Jason is such a champion for keeping the environment awesome, for lack of a better word. He was such a wonderful guide into the world for me because majority of my scenes were with him,” Jessica gushed. ” We had a lot of time together get to know each other on set and he was always like, ‘Ask me any questions.’ He was just an open book. I think that’s where the chemistry that you see between Marty and Maya comes from — which is also in the script — the writers were very clear about the fact that these two admire each other’s brains, in a way.”

If you haven’t yet, make sure to watch Jessica Frances Dukes as Agent Maya Miller in Ozark season 3 on Netflix!