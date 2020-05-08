30+ Bright & Sweet Mother’s Day Cocktails That Are Perfect To Enjoy At Home With Mom

Holidays aren’t cancelled in quarantine! We’re celebrating mom this Sunday & have the perfect cocktails for the occasion!

Ina Garten’s Cosmopolitan Recipe

2 cups (16 ounces) Grey Goose vodka

1 cup (8 ounces) Triple Sec or Cointreau

1 cup (8 ounces) bottled cranberry juice cocktail

½ cup freshly squeezed lime juice (3 limes)

Pour the ingredients into a pitcher. Fill a cocktail shaker half full of ice. Pour the cosmopolitan mixture into the cocktail shaker until it’s ¾ full and shake for 30 seconds. Pour the mixture into a giant martini glass and serve immediately. Note: For regular sized cosmopolitans, mix the ingredients in a pitcher and then shake with ice in a cocktail shaker and pour into 6 martini glasses. Please sip responsibly.

Rose Water Martini

1 ½ ounces of Spa Girl Cocktails Cucumber Vodka

1 ½ ounces of chilled rose water

Slice of lemon, for garnish

In a cocktail glass, add chilled Spa Girl Cocktails Cucumber Vodka, and then fill the rest of the glass with chilled rose water. Garnish with lemon slice and enjoy.

King St. Cucumber Lemon Cocktail

½ cup cucumber chopped in small pieces

¼ cup fresh mint leaves

4 oz King St. vodka

2 cups lemonade

Lavender Honey Fizz

1.5oz The Botanist Gin

.75oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.75oz White Wine Aperitif

.5oz Honey Water (1:1 honey to water)

4 Dashes of Rosemary Bitters

1.5oz Soda Water

1-2 Fresh Lavender Sprigs

Combine The Botanist Gin, Lemon Juice, White Wine Aperitif, Honey and Bitters in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain over ice into a Rocks Glass and top with Soda Water. Garnish with lavender.

The Sophisticate

1 ½ parts D’USSE VSOP Cognac

¾ part ST-GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur

Top with MARTINI & ROSSI Prosecco

Lemon twist garnish

Add D’USSE and ST-GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a champagne flute. Top with chilled MARTINI & ROSSI Prosecco.

Peroni Limone

1.5 ounces of Limoncello

4 ounces of lemonade

5.5 Peroni

Pour all ingredients into a 0.4L glass. Fill with ice. Garnish with lemon slice & mint.

Camarena Paloma

2 oz. Camarena Silver

4 oz. Grapefruit Soda

.5 oz. Lime Juice

Pinch of salt

Add ingredients into a Collins glass filled with ice and stir together to combine. Garnish with a lime wheel and a sprig of mint.

Rose Elderberry Fizz

2 tbsp. Elderberry syrup

½ tsp. Rosewater

1 16-oz. bottle Health-Ade Bubbly Rose kombucha

⅓ to ½ cup full fat canned coconut milk

Ketel One Marvelous Mary

1.5oz Ketel One Vodka

3.5oz Tomato Juice

1/2 Lemon Juice

5 drops Hot Sauce

1 pinch salt

METHOD

Build over fresh cubed ice, stir and garnish.

The Ginger Margarita

1 oz Cointreau

2 oz blanco tequila

0.75 oz fresh lime juice

2 oz ginger beer

Add Cointreau, tequila, and lime to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into rocks glass over a large rock. Finish with ginger beer. Garnish with lime wheel and aromatic bitters.

The Watermelon Smash from Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

1 ounce lime juice

1 ounce simple syrup

3 ounces of vodka

6 pieces fresh watermelon

4 Thai basil leaves

Muddle watermelon pieces in simple syrup. Add lime juice. Add vodka. Lightly “smack” the basil to release oils then add. Add ice. Stir with bar spoon. Serve in mason jar. Garnish with a sprig of basil and slice of watermelon.

Aphrodite

1.75 oz Poseidon Gin

0.5 oz Hutchings Triple Sec

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

0.25 oz Gun Bay Vodka

0.25 oz HH Hutchings Amaretto

1 dash Pear & Butterfly Pea Flower-Infused Simple Syrup

One egg white

Dry Shake all ingredients; add ice and shake again. Strain into Coupe Glass.

The Secret Garden

1.5oz The Botanist Gin

.75oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.75oz Elderflower Liqueur

1.5oz Sparkling Rosé

Combine The Botanist Gin, Fresh Lemon Juice and Elderflower Liqueur in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain into a Flute Glass. Top with Sparkling Rosé . Garnish with a lemon peel.

RumHaven Cocojito

2 oz. RumHaven

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

¾ oz. Simple Syrup

1 oz. Club Soda

6-8 Mint Leaves

Add ingredients (except club soda) into an ice-filled shaker, and shake together to muddle. Uncap shaker and add club soda. Strain into an ice-filled Collins glass.

Afternoon Timeout

1 oz Prairie Organic Vodka

0.25 oz simple syrup

0.25 oz lemon juice

2 oz peach lambic ale, to top

2 dashes of peach bitters, to top

5 dashes of Peychauds bitters

1 basil leaf, for garnish

Combine Prairie Organic Vodka, syrup & lemon juice in a shaker with ice. Strain into a small cocktail coupe. Top with lambicale and peach bitters. Carefully dash the Peychauds bitters so it floats on top of the cocktail and garnish with a basil leaf.

Bombay Summer Punch

3 parts Bombay Sapphire

1 part St-Germain

2 parts dry or pink vermouth

8 parts ginger ale

Add all ingredients into a punch bowl. Add ice. Stir until well mixed. Top with lime ginger and mint. Garnish: Garnish the bowl with lots of lime, mint and ginger slices Glassware: Wine glass

Shook to the Core from Greenbar Distillery (Los Angeles, California) by Hannah Chamberlain

2 oz Calvados Brandy

.75 oz lemon

.5 oz @leopoldbros sour apple liqueur

.5 oz cider and mulling spices syrup

3 dashes @greenbardistillery apple bitters

Add calvados, lemon, apple liqueur, syrup, and apple bitters to a shaker 3/4 full of ice. Shake for 15-20 seconds, strain over a large cube, and garnish with apple.

La Pinta Motherly Love

1.5 oz La Pinta

.75 oz St Germain

.5 oz lemon juice

Shake with Ice, strain then pour. Garnish with lemon slice or flower.

BAMANI Cold Buzz Peanut Butter Horchata

5 oz BOMANI Cold Buzz

.5 oz Skrewball Whiskey

.5 oz RumChata

.5 oz Coffee Liqueur

Pour over ice and stir – garnish with 3 espresso beans and cinnamon for an extra kick!

The Jojo from Delilah, LA

1 oz ELYX Vodka

.75 oz St. Germain

.75 oz Lemon juice

2 Strawberries

Topped with Prosecco

Muddle Strawberries in shaker. Add all ingredients in shaker with ice (with out Prosecco). Shake and fine strain into glass. Top off with Prosecco. Garnish with a slice of strawberry.

Jameson Cold Brew Dalgona Coffee

1 part Jameson® Cold Brew

2 parts instant coffee

2 parts granulated sugar

2 parts hot water

3 parts milk of choice

1 part cinnamon

In mixing bowl add instant coffee, sugar and hot water. Whisk until light and fluffy. In a glass, fill 3/4 of the way with 3 parts milk of choice and 1 part Jameson Cold Brew. Add coffee fluff to top and garnish with cinnamon.

Malibu Lime Mojito

2 parts Malibu Lime

.75 parts Fresh Lime Juice

3 parts Soda water

10 Mint leaves

Add mint leaves to a chilled highball glass and fill with ice cubes, Add Malibu Lime and fresh lime juice. Top up with soda water and garnish with a mint sprig.

Martell Blue Cider Swift

1 part Martell Blue Swift

2 parts Apple cider

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Place few ice cubes into the shakers. Pour Blue Swift, apple cider, and bitters. Shake ingredients together and pour into a wine tumbler. Garnish with apple slices and cinnamon sticks.

Tequila Bee’s Knees

1 ½ parts Hornitos® Reposado Tequila

¾ part fresh lemon juice

½ part fresh cranberry juice

½ part honey

Maraschino cherry

Lemon twist

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a maraschino cherry and a lemon twist.

Gold Rush Cocktail

2 oz. Argonaut Fat Thumb

.75 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

.75 oz. Honey Syrup*

*Honey Syrup – take two parts raw honey and 1 part warm water. Stir to combine

Ginger Citrus Splash

2 tbsp Lime Juice

½ Cup Grapefruit Juice

Splash of OJ

1.5 tsp Sugar

½ Cup Vodka

¾ Cup Reed’s Real Ginger Ale

Lemon & Lime to Garnish

Begin by coating a cocktail glass rim in sugar. Combine 2 tbsp lime juice, 1/2 c grapefruit juice, a splash of OJ and 1.5 tsp sugar in a glass. Stir well, until sugar dissolves. Add 1/2 c vodka, 3/4 cup Reed’s Real Ginger Ale, and a few large ice cubes. Garnish with lemon or lime wedge.

Basil Hayden’s® Lemon Julep, recipe by TJ Vong

1 ½ parts Basil Hayden’s® Bourbon

¾ parts Elderflower Liqueur

1 part Lemon Juice

¾ parts Simple Syrup

4 Mint Leaves

Soda Water

Lemon Wheel (for garnish)

Muddle three mint leaves in a rocks glass and add remaining ingredients in order, excluding soda water. Fill the glass with crushed ice and top with soda water. Gently stir ingredients with a bar or mixing spoon. Garnish with lemon wheel and mint sprig.

Orange Beet Mint Julep (courtesy of Natalie’s Juice)

3 oz Natalie’s Orange Beet Juice

*1 TBSP mint simple syrup

1.5 oz Jefferson’s Very Small Batch Bourbon

Club Soda

Mint for garnishing

Orange slices for garnishing

Fill a 12 oz glass or Mint Julep cup with crushed ice. Add in Orange Beet juice, Bourbon, and mint simple syrup. Top with club soda. Stir to combine. Garnish with mint leaves and/or an orange slice. Makes one drink. *Mint Simple Syrup:

In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup sugar, 1 cup water and 1/2 cup mint. Bring to a boil, stirring consistently to dissolve sugar and then remove from heat. Let the mixture steep for 15 minutes. Then strain it into a bottle or jar. Refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

St. Dalfour Smash by Andrew Knowlton, Host of The Final Table on Netflix

2 oz blanco Tequila (or mezcal if that’s your thing)

1 oz fresh lemon or lime juice

.5 oz simple syrup

1 tbsp St. Dalfour fruit spread of your choice

2-3 St. Dalfour-infused ice cubes (see note)

In a cocktail shaker without ice, shake Tequila, juice, syrup, and St. Dalfour fruit spread for 10 seconds. This helps to emulsify the ingredients. Add ice to the cocktail shaker and shake for another 10 seconds. Strain into a rocks or highball glass filled with ice and a few St. Dalfour-infused ice cubes. Garnish with a lemon or lime slice. *For St. Dalfour-infused ice cubes: fill an ice-cube tray half full with water and place in your freezer. When frozen, add a teaspoon of your favorite St. Dalfour fruit spread (I like Mango & Passion Fruit, Black Cherry, or Orange Marmalade for this recipe) and fill to the top with water. Freeze.

Jose Cuervo Sparkling Rosé Margaritas are made with real tequila blended with rosé wine and available in four-packs for $7.99 at local grocery and liquor stores, making them the perfect addition to your Mother’s Day brunch at home.

BACARDÍ Cuatro Presidente

2 parts BACARDÍ Añejo Cuatro Rum

¾ part Martini & Rossi Rosso

¼ part dry Curaçao

2 dashes angostura

Orange peel (garnish)

Stir all ingredients with plenty of ice until very cold. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with orange peel.

Rose Gimlet

1 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

1 oz. Fresh Lemonade

.5 oz. Elderflower Liqueur

.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Rose Petals

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a Martini glass. Garnish with rose petals.

Cold Brew Martini by Cody Goldstein of Muddling Memories

1 oz Jägermeister Cold Brew

1 oz Bourbon

.50 oz Simple Syrup

.25 oz Espresso

1 oz Heavy Cream, to float

Combine Jägermeister, Bourbon, Simple Syrup, Espresso into a shaker and fill with ice. Shake for 5 seconds and double strain into a coupe glass. Top with cream and garnish with shaved cinnamon and espresso beans.

TROPICA DEJA BREW created by Cody Goldstein of Muddling Memories

1.5 oz Jägermeister Cold Brew

.75 oz Spiced Rum

.50 oz Pineapple Juice

.25 oz Simple Syrup

.25 oz Lime Juice

Combine all ingredients into a shaker and fill with ice. Shake for 6 seconds and double strain into a nick and Nora glass. Garnish with 2 pineapple fronds.

The Pineapple Fizz

1.5 OZ Vodka

1.5 OZ Pineapple Juice

Waterloo Original

Blood Orange Mimosa

Blood Orange Austin Eastciders Cider

Champagne

Heaven’s Door Paper Plane

1.5oz Heaven’s Door Straight Bourbon Whiskey

.75oz Aperol

.50z Amaro Nonino

.5oz Lemon Juice

Build, shake, serve in coupe.

Taffer’s Mixologist Frozen Cherry + Thyme Spritzer

1 can Taffer’s Cherry Spritzer

¼ cup frozen cherries

Fresh thyme leaves

In a cocktail glass, place your frozen cherries. Pour the Taffer’s spritzer over the cherries and sprinkle with fresh thyme. Serve!

Cutwater Cucumber Vodka Soda (SRP: $9.99 per 4-pack) 5% ABV

This cool, fresh, and effervescent twist on the classic features our award-winning Vodka and soda water with a delicate hint of cucumber.

Brunchy Bubbly Berry Pineapple Mom-osa, courtesy of Beautiful Booze

2 ounces of Seagram’s Pineapple Vodka

½ ounce of strawberry syrup

½ ounce in lemon juice

top with champagne

Garnish with strawberry and citrus peel

Add everything to a shaker except the champagne. Shake then strain into champagne glass. Top with champagne and garnish with strawberry and citrus peel.

Blood Orange Margarita

2 oz. Corralejo Reposado Tequila

3 oz. fresh Blood Orange Juice

¾ oz. fresh Lime Juice

1 oz. Simple Syrup

Rub the rim of an old fashioned glass (or whatever similar vessel you prefer to drink out of) with an edge of a blood orange slice. Swirl the rim through a small pile of kosher or sea salt to salt the rim. Combine all ingredients into an ice filled cocktail shaker and shake for 15 seconds. Put a few cubes of ice in the salted glass. Strain the cocktail into the glass and enjoy. Note 1: A basic simple syrup is a 1:1 ratio of sugar dissolved in water. example- One cup sugar dissolved in one cup of water.

Peach Blossum, courtesy of Rich Colli @ Butcher Bar, Philadelphia, PA

1.5 oz Crystal Head Vodka

.75 oz peach purée

.5 oz lime

.5 oz Combier Peach

.5 oz Orange Juice

Momma Said Knock You Out

1.5 oz. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

.5 oz. Apple Brandy

.75 oz Lemon Juice Cabernet Sauvignon

Edible Flowers for Garnish

Shake all ingredients with ice except for the cabernet. Strain into a coupe glass, and float cabernet on top using a bar spoon. Garnish with edible flowers.

Sagamore Sour

2 oz Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey

.75 oz Honey syrup (equal parts honey and water)

1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Lemon for garnish

Paint Your Escape, created by Brooklyn Mixologist Brian Evans

¾ parts / 20mL ST-GERMAIN® Elderflower Liqueur

¾ parts / 20mL Bombay Sapphire® Dry Gin

1 part / 30mL Pineapple Juice

4 parts / 15mL Lime Juice

3 scoops of coconut sorbet or gelato

Top with sparkling wine

Lime wheel and lime zest for garnish

Ketel One Botanical’s Botanical Spritz

1.5 oz Ketel One Botanical

3 oz Club Soda

Garnish of Fresh Fruit or Herbs

Choose your choice of Ketel One Botanical varietal (Peach & Orange Blossom, Cucumber & Mint, Grapefruit & Rose) with soda. Combine in a wine glass over ice. Garnish with your choice of fresh fruit or herbs.

Just Peachy Punch – serves 4-6

750 mL D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

25 oz peach syrup

18 oz lemon juice

25 oz cold-infused green tea

25 oz Champagne

Add all ingredients into a punch bowl. Add ice. Stir until well mixed. Top with peach slices and mint. Recipe makes 4 to 6 servings. Glassware: Stemless wine. Garnish: Peach slices, mint sprigs.

Grey Goose Bloody Mary Pitcher – serves 10

20 oz Grey Goose vodka

32 oz Tomato Juice

1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

2 tbsp Prepared Horseradish

1 tbsp Worcestershire Sauce

1 tsp Celery Salt

1 tsp Black Pepper

0.5 tsp Salt

1 tsp Smoked Paprika

1 lime or lemon wedge

In a pitcher with a tight-fitting lid, combine all ingredients except Grey Goose vodka. Close the pitcher and shake well. Rub the lemon or lime wedge around the rim of each glass and then roll glass in remaining celery salt. Fill each glass with ice cubes, fill ⅓ with Grey Goose vodka and top off with the Bloody Mary mix. Garnish with a long celery stalk, long cucumber slice, lemon or lime wedge, and mom’s other favorite toppings.

Hibiscus Cocktail — Serves 4

Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG

Whole hibiscus flowers, packed in syrup

8 tsps of hibiscus syrup used to pack the flowers

Place a whole hibiscus flower in the bottom of glass. Fill glass with Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG to ¾” of the rim. Carefully spoon 2 tsps of the hibiscus syrup down the interior side of each glass.

Strawberry Basil Mule

8 Strawberries

Half a Lime

Basil Sprig

1.5oz Premium Vodka

3.5oz Brooklyn Crafted Extra Spicy Ginger Beer Can

Muddle fresh strawberries (roughly 6), 2 lime wedges and basil in a copper mule mug. Top with Ice, Vodka and Brooklyn Crafted. Garnish with Strawberry and Lime wedge and basil leaves.

Mom’s Watermelon Moscato

3 ounces Barefoot Moscato

2 ounces watermelon juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup

Splash lemon juice

Chandon POM Spritz

1 oz Belvedere Pure

0.75 oz Lemon Juice (freshly squeezed preferred)

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

0.75 oz Pomegranate Juice (freshly squeezed preferred)

3 oz Chandon Rosé

The Select Spritz

3 Parts La Marca Prosecco

2 Parts Select Aperitivo

1 Splash Soda Water

Garnish: 1 Large Green Olive

Pour Select, La Marca Prosecco, and soda water into a wine glass over ice. Top with a large green olive.

Springtime Spritzer

1 1/2 oz La Pinta

1/2 oz Prosecco

3/4 oz agave nectar

1/2 oz Tonic Water

1 dash grapefruit bitters

Pour all ingredients into a chilled wine glass, stir. Add ice and garnish with a slice of grapefruit.

Pocket Full of Posies

1 part Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice

5 parts Grapefruit Juice (Red)

Garnish with Grapefruit Slice

Salt Rim Optional

Shake and fine strain. Garnish with grapefruit slice.

Gold Rush

1.5 oz. Crown Royal Fine De Luxe Canadian Whisky

.75 oz. honey syrup

.75 oz. lemon juice

1 dash bitters

1 twist of lemon

In a shaker with ice, add Crown Royal Fine De Luxe Canadian Whisky, honey syrup and lemon juice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Top with a dash of bitter and garnish with a lemon twist.

Cape-Rinha

3oz Cape Mentelle Sauvignon Blanc Semillon

1 teaspoon raw sugar

2 lime wedges

4 green grapes

4 mint leaves

Combine the ingredients in a stemless wine glass. Muddle to extract juices and oils. Fill the glass with Ice, top up with Cape Mentelle SBS, stir, sip & savor.

TOM AND ROSÉ COLLINS

MEASURE 1.5 OZ WOLFFER PINK GIN

MEASURE 1 OZ LEMON JUICE

MEASURE 1/2 OZ RHUBARB SIMPLE SYRUP

POUR ALL INGREDIENTS INTO A COCKTAIL SHAKER

SHAKE OR STIR UNTIL FULLY BLENDED

POUR OVER A FULL CUP OF ICE IN A STEMLESS WOLFFER WINE GLASS

ADD 1 OZ OF CLUB SODA OR SPARKLING WATER TO GLASS

ADD 1 OZ OF PETITE ROSE TO GLASS

*OPTIONAL SPRINKLE A FEW LAVENDER FLOWERS INTO THE STEMLESS

GLASS

** Rhubarb Simple Syrup – Coarse chop two cups of rhubarb and dissolve 1 cup

of sugar to 1 cup of water over med/high heat unitl boiling. Once boiling reduce to

a simmer. Let simmer for 20-30 minutes. Strain out rhubarb and allow to cool

completely the simple should be a light to dark pink color.