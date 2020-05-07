Kyle Richards Shades Dorit Kemsley Amid ‘RHOBH’ Drama: You Put ‘Vanity Before Friendship’

An explosive argument broke out between Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley on the latest ‘RHOBH’ episode, and they’ve continued the drama on Twitter!

Another day, more Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama! Cast member Kyle Richards certainly wasn’t happy when her co-star Dorit Kemsley prioritized her glam look over pal Teddi Mellencamp’s wellness retreat on the May 6 episode of RHOBH. “You came late you can’t leave early,” Kyle, 51, said during the episode. “I’m trying to be respectful and I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. I’ve been up since 5am.” When Dorit, 43, explained that she had been awake at 4am, Kyle replied, “To do what?”

Dorit, a swimwear designer, quipped, “I have a f**king life, Kyle. I didn’t wake up to come straight here.” While fans were watching the drama unfold on their screens, Kyle took to Twitter. “Saying you having a f**king life but came late because you wanted to have your hair and make up done doesn’t exactly classify as having a life,” she tweeted. “First of all, I was not upset with Dorit in the beginning … I just don’t get putting vanity/ glam before friendship. It all went south when she said she had a f**king life.”

Although Dorit didn’t reply to Kyle’s tweet, the RHOBH star made it clear how she felt about the on-screen spat. “I didn’t want to go all day without seeing my kids or sit in an extra hour of traffic,” she posted on Twitter. “I was there for 9 hours + 4 hours of driving. What I choose to do in my personal time is my business – whether it’s glamming, taking pics for Instagram, or promoting my brand #beverlybeach.”

She also made light of the drama by reposting one of her glamour shots on Instagram. “The picture that caused such an uproar on tonight’s episode of #rhobh,” she captioned one pic. “If only I was looking into the future here and could see how upset this pic would make someone.” In a second post, she added, “Beverly Beach Barbie‍ reporting for support duty at All In.”

It comes just a few days after the the Beverly Beach founder gave HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVE details into her family’s life in quarantine. “Our time is always when the kids go down to sleep. I mean, they always find their way back into our bed in the middle of the night! But there are a few hours from when they go down to when they come back in that my husband and I have together,” she laughed while chatting on the HL podcast. “My favorite thing for us to do is to get in bed, cuddle and watch our shows. It’s a really nice routine.”