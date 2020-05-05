Nina Dobrev had a little backyard fun by celebrating Cinco de Mayo from the comfort of her own home when she laid out in the sun while looking gorgeous in a bikini and admitted she’s ‘sick of being inside’.

Nina Dobrev, 31, pretended she was in Mexico when she decided to take in the holiday of Cinco de Mayo while hanging out in her backyard with her dog. The actress, who has been in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic like so many others, looked amazing in a multi-colored bikini in some pics she posted on Instagram and she was all smiles as she held a white hat and laid out in the sun on a lounge chair while cuddling her adorable pooch. “I’m sick of being inside. So guess what………

I told @mrs.maverick that today, since it’s Cinco De Mayo, WE’RE GOING TO CABO!!! [Luckily, she doesn’t know the difference between Mexico and the backyard] #wishfulquarantinetravels #tacotuesday,” she captioned the photos.

Nina’s latest post brought on a lot of responses from her followers and many of them loved her idea of having a “staycation.” Some called her “beautiful” while others couldn’t help but comment on her dog and call her “cute.”

Before Nina was taking in the rays from her own backyard, she was hanging out with snowboarding champ Shaun White, 33. The two young stars have been spending time at her place while in self-isolation and Shaun was even photographed leaving her house on Apr. 6. while wearing a face mask. Before that, on Mar. 22, they were also spotted riding bikes together in Malibu, CA and Nina’s dog Maverick was also there. Although these two seem friendly in the past few weeks, we’re not sure if there’s a romance going on quite yet but we’ll definitely be on the lookout to see if there are any more outings!

It’s great to see Nina still enjoying her days despite staying at home on holidays like Cinco de Mayo and it doesn’t hurt to have her amazing dog by her side as well!