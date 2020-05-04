Tamra Judge Shades Shannon Beador & ‘RHOC’ Cast For Reuniting During Quarantine

Tamra Judge didn’t hide her disappointment when her former BFF, Shannon Beador, hosted a ‘social distance catch-up’ with her ‘RHOC’ co-stars. The ladies were filming for the show!

Once again, it’s clear that Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador are no longer friends. Tamra wasn’t afraid to call out Shannon after her former “Tres Amigas” BFF (RIP) posted photos of her reunion with Emily Simpson, Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke on May 3. Shannon actually hosted the reunion at her home to film for RHOC! “Setting up for social distance catch-up iPhone filming with a few of my castmates today,” Shannon revealed in an Instagram Story video, proving that she was serious by using a tape measure to make sure all the chairs sat at a healthy distance from one another. However, in one of these Instagram Story posts, Shannon was definitely not standing six feet away from her castmates!

Shannon stood just a mere inches away from Kelly and Braunwyn in one of the photos (although they all had face masks on). “Following the rules…,” Shannon captioned the controversial picture with a red heart emoji. Tamra didn’t agree with that statement! When the Betches By Bravo fan account reshared the photo, Tamra threw shade in the comments section. She left a face palm emoji — meaning Tamra was essentially rolling her eyes at this RHOC hangout!

Tamra’s choice of emoji should come as no surprise, given where her relationship with Shannon currently stands: practically non-existent. Tamra unfollowed Shannon’s Instagram page in March after Shannon had a double dinner date with Kelly Dodd (the infamous rival of Vicki Gunvalson, who used to be bestie No. 3 in the “Tres Amigas” pack with Tamra and Shannon). Then, Tamra gave an update about their friendship on May 2, which didn’t sound too promising!

In an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked Tamra, “Have you talked to Shannon at all?” The answer was no, because Tamra replied, “Nope, stopped trying. Was sick of being sent to [voicemail].” Before this unfortunate reveal, Tamra EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that she still had unresolved issues with Shannon.

“I haven’t really talked to Shannon about some things that are bothering me,” Tamra told us in the beginning of April. She added, “When I have the chance to talk to Shannon, I’ll talk to her about it.” Well, it looks like not much talking happened!