‘Riverdale’ Star Camila Mendes Recreates Beyonce’s Iconic Pregnancy Photo With Household Items 

Quarantine has Hollywood’s hottest stars getting creative! Camila Mendes recreated Beyonce’s 2017 pregnancy photoshoot, in which the singer was covered in a transparent veil with her baby bump on display. Camila used pieces of plastic and more!

Camila Mendes provided some entertainment for her 23 million Instagram followers amid quarantine on May 2. The Riverdale star, 25, took it upon herself to recreate Beyonce‘s lavish pregnancy announcement in 2017 [SEEN HERE], using random household items. At the time, the Grammy-winning singer, 38, revealed she was expecting twins with husband JAY-Z, and exposed her baby bump under a sheer veil.

Although Camila didn’t have a colorful flower wall, burgundy lingerie, or an actual veil (among other things), she nailed her rendition of Bey’s photo — which went on to become the most-like Instagram photo of 2017. Instead, she wore a nude tank and biker shorts and held some sort of curved item on her mid-section, to portray a baby bump.

Camila posed on her knees, resting her behind on her heels — just like Beyonce in her photo. The actress sat with a large piece of plastic on her head, which was supposed to be her version of a veil. It looked like the plastic that goes behind shower curtains, but it worked! The piece of plastic covered most of Camila’s body, similar to Beyonce’s veil, which was made of a tulle material.

“I had to,” Camila wrote in her caption, adding the hashtag #dangerouslies, the name of her new April Netflix movie, Dangerous Lies. The streaming service was even impressed by the photo.

“The POWER THIS HAS,” Netflix commented. Jamie Chung also added three red heart emojis.

It’s unclear when Camila decided to pay homage to Beyonce, despite uploading the photo on May 2. She told one of her friends in the comments that she’s been holding onto the snap for a period of time.

“It’s been sitting in my camera roll for too long,” Camila replied to her friend, who wrote, “Been waiting on this!” Either way, this is premium content and we’d love to see more!