Halle Berry, 53, Goes Makeup-Free & Shows Off Her Natural Curls In Stunning Selfie

Halle Berry shared a gorgeous fresh-faced photo of herself showing off her naturally curly hair while using a hair product and promoting ‘self care Saturday’ on May 2.

Halle Berry, 53, used some of her time in quarantine to use a hair product she loves and showed off a stunning photo of herself to promote it. The actress shared a snapshot that showed her standing in front of a shower with wet curly locks and no makeup while taking a selfie with her phone and her all natural look is definitely a beautiful sight to see. “Settling in on this fine #SelfCareSaturday with a much needed #HairMask, courtesy of my girl @tarajiphenson’s new line of hair care products, @tphbytaraji . I’ve known this woman since she started in the industry, and it’s been such a joy to watch her flourish and succeed. Obsessed with this line, check my stories for a few of my favorites! ♥️” Halle captioned the pic.

Once Halle’s pic went public, her followers couldn’t help but gush over her incredible beauty and even complimented her on her support of other women. “Gorgeous. Women supporting women! 👏” one follower wrote while another wrote, “No matter what you do you look good.” Others left hearts and heart-eyed emojis to show their support.

Before her latest quarantine pic, Halle shared many other pics of herself during her time at home and throwback pics as well, including one on May 1. It showed her posing in a sheer black lingerie-style outfit that showed off her incredible figure as she put her hands up on her head. “Ahhhhh the simpler times,” she captioned the pic, most likely referring to the times when quarantine due to the coronavirus wasn’t in effect.

It’s always awesome to see pics of Halle in and out of quarantine. We’re happy she’s staying healthy and positive and hope to see more moments soon.