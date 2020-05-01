Tracee Ellis Ross, 47, Slays In Sexy Plunging Bodysuit & Heels In New Pics

Tracee Ellis Ross is a whole mood. The actress took to Instagram to show off her long legs and fit physique in a silk bodysuit on April 30! Tracee sizzled in a slew of gold chains, as she stepped out in her driveway in a pair of pointed heels.

Beyonce-inspired shoot. When life gives you lemons! Tracee Ellis Ross is stunning in a new photoshoot from home. The Blackish star, 47, put her long legs and toned body on full display in new photos she shared to Instagram on Thursday night. Tracee is pictured standing outside in a silk, gold bodysuit and pointed white heels. She posed in what appeared to be a driveway that was surrounded by a slew of bright lemon trees… the perfect setting for a-inspired shoot.

The comedian was dripping in gold accessories in the new snaps. She donned thick chains and matching bracelets, with a pair of large hoop earrings. Tracee sported a serious, yet sultry pokerface with her dark hair slicked back in a bun.

In the second snap, the actress is pictured hunched over, seemingly exhausted after a successful quarantine glam session . A single lemon is seen on the ground next to her designer heels, which she clearly kicked off. Tracee’s smile says it all in second photo, and proves that she’s making the best out of her time at home.

(Photo credit: Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram)

We weren’t the only ones who gushed over the new photos. Plenty of Tracee’s famous friends showered her with compliments in the comments. “Yes ma’am,” Gabrielle Union wrote, adding six red flame emojis. Meanwhile, La La Anthony left a bunch of flame and heart-eyes emojis in the comments. Modern Family star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson added, “Yassss lemons into lemonADE HONEY! Miss you sweet Tracee!!!” Tracee is simply the gift that keeps on giving.