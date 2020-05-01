Groove Armada Tells Rose McGowan & More Fans To ‘Get Out On The Dancefloor’ At Home In New Video

Just because you’re under quarantine doesn’t mean you have to social-distance yourself from the beat. To spread this message, Groove Armada got help from Davina de Camp, Rose McGowan, and a ton of TikTok titans for their new video.

With some health officials predicting that massive concerts and events won’t be safe from COVID-19 until the back-half of 2021, it’s hard to feel like dancing. After all, it’s hard to swap out your favorite night club for your living room. Thankfully, legendary electronic act Groove Armada is here to lift your spirits and move your feet. The iconic duo – Andy Cato and Tom Findlay – teamed up with Pnau/Empire of the Sun frontman Nick Littlemore for “Get Out On The Dancefloor,” a track that proves Groove Armada hasn’t missed a step. It’s one of the anthems of this, a time of love and coronavirus, with an undeniable rhythm. When Nick’s voice shouts, “Get out on the dancefloor,” it’s hard not to obey. Even wallflowers will find up bopping their heads along.

This track — their first in five years, a preview of their first studio LP since 2010’s Black Light – comes with a cameo-packed DIY video. The visual features superfans like singer Sophie Ellis Bextor, UK drag star Davina De Camp, actress Rose McGowan, and a plethora of famous faces from TikTok. It’s inspirational for those battling cabin fever, proving that a dancefloor is what you make it. This isn’t a living room – it’s the hottest nightclub in town. “Groove Armada is a forever band, with forever music,” Rose McGowan says to HollywoodLife. “And we can all dance as if our lives depend on it.”

To pull off this epic comeback, Groove Armada realized they needed the right vocalist for the job. “We’ve been working with Nick Littlemore on/off for 10 years,” Tom tells HollywoodLife, “so he was the first name we thought of when thinking of a comeback. He mixes unique delivery with thought-provoking lyrics, he’s a dude and an inspiration to work with. If this moment has made me realize anything, it’s that we need music more now than ever, so all I’m thinking about is how great the parties will be when the moment to come together arrives.”

However, even Tom notes that the weeks of “social distancing” and self-isolation have been quite a bitter pill to swallow. Thankfully, he’s found some sugar to help the medicine go down. “In terms of retaining my sanity,” Tom says, “I’ve been hooked to a podcast called The Happiness Lab by Dr. Laurie Santos. In terms of music the new Childish Gambino record is incredible, and to keep me really calm lots of yacht rock. Enjoy the tune! Stay safe and see you on the other side.”

When we get all to the other side of the quarantine, there will be a new Groove Armada album waiting for us. The record is currently slated for a September release, a gift for die-hard fans who have been with the group since the late ’90s electronica scene (and a perfect way for new fans to get acquainted with the band.) Since there humble beginnings, the band has worked with a variety of artists, including Neneh Cherry, DJ Gramma Funk, Sophie Barker, Nappy Roots, Fudge Dog, Sunshine Anderson, Mutya Buena, Jeru the Damaja, Richie Havens, Will Young, Brodanse and Joel Culpepper.