20+ Cinco de Mayo Cocktails To Whip Up For Your At-Home Celebrations

Just because we’re in quarantine, doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate Cinco de Mayo! Get inspired with these festive cocktail recipes!

Perfect PATRÓN Margarita

1.5 oz PATRÓN Reposado

1 oz PATRÓN Citrónge Orange

.75 oz Fresh lime juice

.25 oz Simple syrup, to taste

+ Lime wheel for garnish

+ Kosher salt (optional)

Combine ingredients in the cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain into a salt-rimmed martini or rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Tanteo Tequila Lavender Jalapeno Cocktail

2 oz. Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila

1 oz. Lavender Syrup

3⁄4 o. Fresh Lime Juice

Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with a lime slice or a Jalapeño slice

Tequila Herradura Rosemary Paloma

1.5 oz. Tequila Herradura Silver

½ oz. Giffard Pamplemousse

1 oz. Grapefruit Juice

½ – ¾ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

½ oz. Agave Nectar (to taste)

Pinch of Salt

Sparkling Water

Add Tequila Herradura, Pamplemousse, grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave nectar and pinch of salt to a shake with ice and shake vigorously. Pour into a tall glass and add more ice. Top with sparkling water and garnish with a rosemary sprig and grapefruit peel.

Corralejo Tequila Spicy Pineapple Paloma

2 ounces Corralejo Silver

½ ounce grapefruit juice

½ ounce lime juice

½ sliced Serrano pepper

¾ ounce agave syrup

Pineapple soda (to top)

Tajín (for rim)

Rim your glass with Tajín. Add all ingredients except the bitters into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake hard to chill and combine ingredients. Strain into your glass over fresh ice. Top with pineapple soda. Garnish & Enjoy!

Miami Cocktail Co. SPRITZ Canned Cocktails

Miami Cocktail Co. is here with amazing canned cocktails in five handcrafted variants, Paloma, Margarita, Sangria, Bellini and Mimosa, that are perfect to sip on Cinco! Each is a wine-based cocktail and low abv with the so it is he flavor profile of each drink is achieved by adding all-natural, organic fruit juices. Miami Cocktail is currently available in for purchase nationally online for $12.99 per 4-pack of 8.4 ounce cans.

Passionate Skrew Margarita

1.5 oz. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

.5 oz. Corralejo Reposado Tequila

.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1.5 oz. Passionfruit Puree

Rim a Margarita glass with Salt and Powdered Cayenne Pepper (or Tajin). Shake all ingredients with ice in shaker. Pour into prepared glass. Garnish with Lime wedge.

Suavemente

Don Papa, clarified pineapple, Thai basil, lime

1 oz Don Papa

2 oz Thai basil-infused clarified pineapple

.20 oz lime

Shaken, chilled coupe. Garnish with Thai basil leaf.

Ryegarita

1 oz Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey

1 oz Triple Sec

1 oz Lime Juice

½ oz Agave Nectar

Crushed Ice

Sliced Jalapeno to taste & lime for garnish

Spicy Michelada

6 oz. Clamato® Picante

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

2 limes, juiced

12 oz. light beer

1½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon low-sodium soy sauce

2 jalapeños (1 in slices)

Freshly cracked black pepper

Tajín®

Ice

Run lime across rim of mug. Dip mug in Tajín to coat evenly. Add ice and jalapeño slices (to taste). Add the remaining ingredients, except Clamato and beer, and stir. Fill with Clamato and beer. Garnish with jalapeño.

It Takes Two To Mango

½ oz Fresh Lime juice

½ oz agave nectar

1 ½ oz Arizona Mucho Mango

1 ½ oz Jose Cuervo Especial Silver

2 dashes Mexican hot sauce

1 cup ice

Cucumber-Coconut Margarita

1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver

2 oz Coconut water

.5 oz Fresh lime juice

.5 oz Simple syrup

7 Thin slices of cucumber, 3 for garnish

Combine all ingredients (including 4 of the cucumber slices) in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a highball glass. Garnish with remaining 3 cucumbers.

Recuerdo Cosmo

1 1/2 oz Recuerdo Joven

2 oz cranberry juice

1/2 oz apple cider vinegar

1 oz cinnamon syrup (1 cup water, 1 cup sugar, 1-2 sticks cinnamon – break apart the cinnamon sticks and heat alongside the water and sugar to a gentle boil and reduce to a simmer for 1-2 minutes while stirring. Pull off the heat and allow to sit 30-60 minutes to infuse the cinnamon. Cool and strain the cinnamon.)

Shake all ingredients with ice, then strain to a martini glass. Use any citrus fruit peel as a garnish.

The Cool

1 oz 1800 Silver

.5 oz Cucumber Juice

.5 oz Lemon Juice

.25 oz Simple Syrup

In a mixing tin, combine all ingredients; add ice, shake hard for 10 seconds. Pour into Flute glass, top with champagne. Garnish with long cucumber peel (swirled).

Strawberry Basil Paloma

2 ounces Los Arangos Reposado

1 ounce grapefruit juice

½ ounce agave syrup

2 chopped strawberries

5 basil leaves

Soda to top

Smoked sea salt for rim

Rim your glass with smoked sea salt. Combine all ingredients except soda in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake to chill and combine ingredients. Fine strain into a hi-ball glass over fresh ice. Top with soda.

Sparkling Rosarita

1 ½ oz Avion

¾ oz Prickly Pear Syrup

¾ oz Lime Juice

¼ oz Triple Sec

2 oz GH Mumm Rose’- topper at end

Building ingredients in tin. Shake and strain over stemless wine glass. Top with Champagne Garnish with lime wheel, edible flower and rose water mist.

Chivas Regal Margarita

2 oz Chivas Regal 12 Year Old

.75 oz lime juice

.5 oz agave

.5 oz Velvet Falernum

Build in a cocktail shaker. Add rock ice. Shake. Strain over fresh ice. Serve on the rocks with a black salt rim and lime wedge.

Geoffrey Zakarian’s Party in My Pantry Cocktail

1 1/2 ounces tequila, such as Casamigos Anejo Tequila

1 ounce sweet BBQ sauce

3/4 ounce fresh lime juice

1/2 ounce clover honey

1/4 ounce maple syrup

Chipotle-Sugar:

2 tablespoons chipotle chile powder

2 tablespoons sugar

1 lime wedge

For the chipotle-sugar: On a plate or in a bowl, mix together the chipotle powder

and sugar until combined. Rub a lime wedge on half of the rim of a glass, then dip

the rim into the chipotle/sugar mix.

For the cocktail: Add the tequila, BBQ sauce, lime juice, honey and maple syrup to a mixing tin. Add a large ice cube and shake vigorously. Place a fresh ice cube in the prepared glass and strain the drink over the ice.

Ed McFarland’s Ed’s Lobster Bar Blueberry Margarita

2 oz. Espolon Blanco Tequila

1.5 oz lime juice

1.5 oz. blueberry juice

¾ oz. simple syrup

Mix 1 pint of blueberries, 1 tablespoon of sugar and 1 tablespoon of water in a sauce pot. Heat on high to soften the berries. Pass the berries through a strainer and chill. Pour all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Strain into a glass with crushed ice.

Spicy Strawberry Basil Margarita

2 oz. Casamigos Reposado Tequila

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

2 Full Strawberries OR .25 oz. Strawberry Puree by REAL

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

4 Basil Leaves

2 Serrano Slices

2 Dashes Peychauds Bitters

1/2 Thick Rim Equal Parts Salt/Sugar/Tajín

Garnish with large basil leaf and Serrano slice

Combine all ingredients into tin shaker. Muddle fruit/herbs. Add ice, shake vigorously and fine strain into rimmed rocks glass. Add fresh ice and garnish.

Unicorn Sunrise

6 ounces MAD TASTY Unicorn Tears

4 oz. Passionfruit orange guava (POG) juice

1 oz. Fresh lime juice (optional)

½ oz. Grenadine

1 Maraschino cherry

1 Orange slice

In a highball glass filled with ice, pour in the lime juice, POG juice, and MAD TASTY. Give everything a good stir. Now for the magic. Slowly pour the grenadine over the back of a spoon, allowing it to settle at the bottom. Don’t stir! Garnish with a cherry and orange slice as desired. Cheers!

Colibrí Rubi Tea created by Mixologist Caer Ferguson

1 1/2 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

2 oz. Hibiscus Tea

1/2 oz. Lime Juice

1/4 oz. Simple Syrup

Strawberry Halves for Garnish

Combine Tequila Don Julio Blanco, hibiscus tea, lime juice and simple syrup into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake gently. Strain contents into a Collins glass over fresh ice and garnish with half a strawberry.

Hibiscus/Ginger Margarita from Bodega Taqueria y Tequileria in Miami

2 oz Casamigos Tequila

1 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Combier

.5 oz Hibiscus Cordial

Garnish: Raspberries

Shake vigorously, double strain, garnish, serve in a rocks glass with ice.

Waterloo Sparkling Water Grapefruit Jalapeno Margarita

6 oz Waterloo Grapefruit

1.5 oz Tequila

1 oz Lime Juice

1/3 Jalapeno Pepper

1/4 Grapefruit (squeezed)

Combine all ingredients in a glass with ice and stir, garnish with a lime.

Blood Orange Margarita

2.5 oz Taffer’s Margarita Mix

1.5 oz Tequila

Juice of 1 blood orange

Blood orange slices for garnish

Add Margarita mix, tequila, and the juice of a blood orange to a cocktail shaker and fill with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a serving glass over a large block of ice. Top with slice of blood orange!

Mez-Cali Margarita by ​Bar Mateo at Zinc Cafe​ in LA

.5 oz Agave

.75 oz Amaro Angeleno

2 oz Nuestra Soledad Mezcal

.75 oz lime

3 oz Health-Ade Grape Vibes Kombucha

Mexican Mule

1½ parts Espolòn Reposado

½ part Lime Juice

Ginger Beer

Combine in a mule cup on the rocks and top with ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Camarena Margarita

2 parts Camarena Silver

.75 parts Simple Syrup/Agave Nectar

.75 parts Lime Juice

.5 parts Triple Sec

Add ingredients into a shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Smoky Casa Margarita

2 oz. Casamigos Mezcal

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.75 oz. Agave Nectar

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

Garnish with a Flamed Orange Peel

Combine all ingredients into tin shaker. Add ice. Shake well. Strain into rocks glass. Add fresh ice. Garnish with a flamed orange peel.

Oaxaca Chic

1.5 parts Recuerdo Mezcal con Gusano

1 teaspoon of guava jam

1 part Cointreau

.25 parts lemon juice

.5 parts jalapeño paste

Muddle the jalapeño in a cocktail shaker and add all other ingredients; shake over ice. Pour into an old fashioned glass and garnish with jalapeño slice.

The Salt Air Margarita from China Poblano by José Andrés

1.5 oz. Milagro Silver tequila

0.75 oz. Combier orange liqueur

1 oz. fresh lime juice

1 oz. simple syrup

Salt air, for garnish

Blue Marble Marble-rita Spiked Seltzer

Ultra-Premium Tequila, Handcrafted Triple Sec, and All-Natural Lime Juice

The Mexican Stiletto from Loulou in NYC

2oz of Codigo Rose Tequila

1oz of grapefruit

.75oz of lime

.75oz of agave

1-2 slices of jalapeno

3 dashes of Peychaud’s bitters

Shaken in ice and strained into your glass of choice.

The Sour Diesel from Brooklyn Chop House in NYC

1.5 oz of D’usse Cognac

.5 oz of Peach Schnapp

3/4 lemon juic

.5 oz of grapefruit juice

3/4 agave syrup

Finished with a lime wedge garnish

Corralejo Tequila Pineapple & Blackberry Margarita

2 ounces Corralejo Reposado Tequila

1 ounce pineapple juice

1 ounce lime juice

½ ounce agave syrup

5 fresh blackberries

Salt (for rim)

Salt the rim of your glass. Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake hard to chill and combine ingredients. Strain into your glass over fresh ice. Garnish & Enjoy!

The Mercadito by Jaime Salas, Milagro Tequila Brand Ambassador

2 Parts Milagro Silver

¾ Part Agave Nectar

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

4 Cucumber slices

1 Pinch Cilantro

1 Thin Jalapeño Slice

Muddle cucumber, cilantro and jalapeño slice in a Boston shaker. Add remaining ingredients and shake vigorously with ice. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish cocktail with cucumber slice and cilantro sprig.

Watermelon HI-CHEWrita Courtesy of Allison Kave of Butter & Scotch

2 ounces HI-CHEW Sweet & Sour Watermelon-infused mezcal

.5 ounce orange liqueur

1 ounce watermelon puree*

.75 ounce lime juice

.75 ounce simple syrup

Measure the ingredients into a cocktail shaker, fill with ice, and shake for 25 seconds. Strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass, half-rimmed with a mixture of sugar, salt, and chili powder. *To make watermelon puree, simply blend fresh seedless (or de-seeded) watermelon cubes in a blender until smooth. **INFUSIONS: The infusion ratio is one piece of candy per ounce of liquor. Soak the candy until dissolved.

The ST-RITA

2 parts Tequila Blanco

1 part St-Germain French Elderflower Liqueur

¾ part freshly squeezed lime juice

Shake all ingredients with ice and pour into an ice-filled rocks glass (salted rim optional). Garnish with lime wedge.

Connection Orange Created by Erikx DiSantis

¾ part St-Germain French Elderflower Liqueur

¾ part Lemon Juice

1 ½ part Mezcal

1 part Agave

1 dash Orange Bitters

Shake all ingredients with ice and pour into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with an orange twist and serve with a side of Prosecco.

Spicy Paloma

1 ½ parts Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila

¾ part fresh ruby red grapefruit juice

¾ part fresh lime juice

½ part agave syrup

Jalapeño

Grapefruit

Lightly muddle ¼ grapefruit and 4 slices jalapeño in a shaker. Combine remainder of ingredients into the shaker over ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a grapefruit slice.

Hint of Ginger Margarita

1 ounce Lime Juice {fresh squeezed if possible}

3 ounces can Reed’s Original Real Ginger Ale

3 ounces 100% agave tequila

1 ounce Cointreau

1 ounce Simple Syrup

Coarse Salt, for rim

Salt rim and add ingredients into glass. Stir, do not shake, all ingredients together. Pour over ice and garnish with a lime.

Cincoro Margarita

2 oz Cincoro Blanco Tequila

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

¾ oz Cointreau

¼ oz Agave Nectar

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain over fresh ice in a Double Old-Fashioned glass. Garnish: Lime Wheel.

The People’s Margarita

2 oz. Teremana Blanco

.75 oz Lime Juice

.25 oz – .5 oz Agave Nectar (to taste)

Splash of Pineapple Juice (to taste)

Shake with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel, pineapple leaves & sea salt (as desired).

Grand Marnier Grand Margarita Cocktail

0.75 PART GRAND MARNIER® CORDON ROUGE

1.5 PARTS ESPOLON® REPOSADO TEQUILA

1 PART FRESH LIME JUICE

0.25 PART AGAVE NECTAR

GARNISH: LIME WHEEL; SALT OPTIONAL

Rim the rocks glass with fine salt (optional). Combine ingredients in a shaker tin, add ice and shake. Strain into rocks glass and fresh ice and garnish with lime wedge for an elevated and Grand twist on the traditional margarita.

The Classic Santo Margarita

2 oz. Santo Tequila Blanco

1 oz. Cointreau

1 oz. lime juice, plus a little more for the rim of the glass

Salt

Optional: 1/2 oz. of Damiana Herb Liqueur

Optional: 1/4 teaspoon agave or simple syrup

Mix all the ingredients except the salt in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Rub lime juice over the rim of the glass and turn the glass upside down into the salt, so that the salt sticks. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass.

The Mango Margarita

1 oz Cointreau

2 oz mezcal

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz mango juice

Add all ingredients to a shake along with 1-2 grinds of black pepper. Add ice and shake. Fine strain over ice into a chile lime seasoning-salted* rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel and/or pineapple frond. *1:1 chili lime seasoning to salt (optional)