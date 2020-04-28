Holly Marie Combs Shades Trump After Her Grandfather Dies Of Coronavirus: ‘He Believed Your Lies’

Former ‘Charmed’ star Holly Marie Combs has lost her grandfather due to the coronavirus. She’s blasting President Trump for his ‘lies’ about it and called him a ‘disgrace to the human race.’

Actress Holly Marie Combs‘ family is the latest to be hit with tragedy due the COVID-19 virus. Her grandfather passed away on Apr. 27 after contracting it, and the former Charmed star blasted President Donald Trump, 73, about his “lies” in a furious Twitter post. The 46-year-old reposted a tweet from Trump on Apr. 25, where he denied calling the coronavirus a “hoax.” Even though on video, he clearly said it at a Feb. 28 North Charleston, SC rally when he told the crowd, “The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus,” and adding that when it came to the COVID-19 outbreak, “This is their new hoax.”

“My grandfather died today. He voted for you. He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu. He believed every lie you muttered and sputtered. He died today from Covid-19 one day after his 66th wedding anniversary. You’re a disgrace to the human race,” Holly wrote while retweeting Trump’s obvious fib that he never claimed it was a hoax.

In the tweet, Trump wrote, “I never said the pandemic was a Hoax! Who would say such a thing? I said that the Do Nothing Democrats, together with their Mainstream Media partners, are the Hoax. They have been called out & embarrassed on this, even admitting they were wrong, but continue to spread the lie!” Sorry Donald, the coronavirus “hoax” remark is in your own words from that Feb. 28 rally.

Some users wrote Pro-Trump comments under Holly’s post about her grandpa, including @cindyinpgi who told Holly, “How dare you blame Trump!” and accused the actress of “despicable behavior” for what she wrote. @Geoffreydunn88 added, “It’s not right to blame President Trump. If you wanna blame anyone blame China.” Holly was not having it, later tweeting out, “Zero tolerance for Trumpers. Zero. Take it to someone else’s timeline. Not today Satan.”

Zero tolerance for Trumpers. Zero. Take it to someone else’s timeline. Not today Satan. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) April 28, 2020

Even before her grandfather passed, Holly had enough of Trump’s riffs as responses to the pandemic. Especially his thought that injecting disinfectant chemicals into the human body could kill the coronavirus. During an Apr. 23 COVID-19 briefing, he asked Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, “I see that disinfectant knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that. By injection inside…or almost a cleaning. Cause you see it gets in the lungs and does a tremendous number on the lungs. It would be interesting to check that so you’ll have to use medical doctors.”

On Apr. 23 the actress retweeted a post from user @OhNoSheTwitnt which read, “’Medical professionals are having to warn people not to shoot up Clorox because the president of the United States suggested shooting up Clorox’ is not a sentence I ever thought I’d type.” On Apr. 25, Holly retweeted @CheriJacobus’ comment that “Isn’t injecting disinfectants into the body called embalming?”