Cardi B Gets A Bikini Wax During Lockdown & Howls In Pain — Watch Video

Cardi B’s self-care Sundays look pretty intense! The rapper shared a video on her Instagram Stories that appeared to show her getting a bikini wax — a very painful bikini wax, according to her screams. Just, take a look…

It appears as though Cardi B made a house call for a beauty treatment amid salon closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The “Press” rapper 27, shared a since-expired video on her Instagram Stories that appeared to show the painful process of getting a bikini wax on April 26. The footage showed Cardi wearing a protective mask as she laid on a bed, surrounded by a team of presumed beauty technicians.

“No, no, no”, Cardi can be heard yelling the clip. The person behind the camera attempted to console the rapper, and added, “I got you.” That’s when Cardi looked over at the camera with her black hood covering her head. Earlier that day, Cardi hinted that she was up to something when she wrote, “Today is pain day!” on top of a black screen on her Instagram Stories.

At one point in the video, Cardi stopped and asked a question before she yelled the name “Erika” three times. “Wait, where’s the nail lady?” she asked a few times. Meanwhile, an individual who appeared to be dressed in red scrubs held Cardi’s hand throughout the video.

Cardi B is quarantining at home in Los Angeles, CA, which is under a stay-at-home order until May 15. Only essential businesses, like grocery stores and pharmacies are open, which explains the rapper’s home beauty treatments. She also shared clips of her getting new, long pink nails.

Her nails now match her latest wig, which Cardi debuted on Sunday night. The mother of one, who shares daughter Kulture, 1, with husband Offset, donned a powder pink, straight wig in new post on Instagram. Her new do’ has a massive bow on top.