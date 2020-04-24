‘WOWP’ Cast Reunites For New Hope Club’s ‘Worse’ Video — But Fans Are Missing Selena Gomez

So, THAT’S what the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ reunion was all about. Stars of the series – from David Henrie to Jennifer Stone – popped up in New Hope Club’s ‘Worse’ music video, but some fans still wanted Selena Gomez.

After rumors and speculation, the Wizards of Waverly Place reunion finally happened – sorta. The cast appeared throughout the video, one that depicted a time-spanning love triangle. Fans were able to catch Justin Russo (David Henrie, 30), Harper Finkle (Jennifer Stone, 27), Theresa Russo (Maria Canals Barrera, 53), Maxine Russo (Bailee Madison, 20) and Jerry Russo (David DeLuise, 48). All they needed was Max and Alex Russo (aka Jake T. Austin, 25, and Selena Gomez, 27) to complete it. “Did I just see RUSSO family…. I wonder where Alex is…”

The video also included appearances by Maddie Ziegler, Meg Donnelly, Robyn Lively, and High School Musical’s Bart Johnson. All came together to tell a story that started in the 1950s and wound up on a couch in 2020, with the question of “what could have been?” lingering in the air. ““We had the storyline, and visuals pictured in our heads and are so proud to have captured that on video,” says New Hope Club lead singer Blake Richardson said in a statement. The band performs in different eras, paying homage to all their music heroes. “It was so amazing, fun, and different to see New Hope Club ‘through the years’ while keeping to a specific storyline. And Bailee was so great to work with. We knew we could put all our trust in her to bring our vision to life.”

“Blake and I were discussing visual ideas for a song about losing someone and how much that hurts, but that seeing that person with someone else would be worse,” said Bailee, who directed the video. “Blake and I play a couple whose story is told through different decades and scenarios where he realizes my character is not as loyal as he would hope.”

“Since this was my first time directing,” added Bailee, “I wanted to share the moment with some friends of mine that have been so supportive through the years. I was so excited when some of my ‘Wizards’ castmates were in town and down to be a part of it. I’ve known them since I was 11 years old, and being back together with their encouragement and support was so incredible.”

WOWP fans got the first glimpse of this reunion at the start of march when Maria Canals-Barrera posted a behind-the-scenes shot. “Filming something totally RAD today,” she captioned the shot of her along with her castmates, all decked out in 1980s gear. While many were hyped to see all them back together, a common refrain then was, “Where’s Selena?”

Though the video was missing Alex Russo, the immediate reaction to it was positive. New Hope Club’s fans thought that “Worse” was the best. This new release continues the momentum the band began at the start of the year. They released their self-titled debut album in February, and have been helping fans get through the quarantine with live streams packed full of fan-picked cover songs.