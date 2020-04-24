‘Mama June: Family Crisis’: Honey Boo Boo Pretends To Snort Cocaine After June Ditches Rehab

A shocking video of Honey Boo Boo went viral during the April 24 episode of ‘Mama June: Family Crisis’, just hours after June disappointed everyone by ditching her second chance at rehab.

Mama June hit rock bottom just before heading into this week’s new episode of Mama June: Family Crisis. Geno had crashed their SUV into the garage door, and Mama June was seen half naked trying to pull Geno inside their house. It was embarrassing for her family to watch, so they were delighted to learn the next day that Mama June had reached out to a producer and asked if they would send her to rehab. They happily obliged, but they told her they’d only send her to a facility in Los Angeles so Geno couldn’t check her out like he did last time. June agreed, so producers set her up with a car service that would take her to the airport just a few days later.

The pickup time actually coincided with Honey Boo Boo‘s first day of school, so it was a happy time for everyone. Especially for Honey Boo Boo, who finally discovered that she’d be going into the ninth grade, despite the fact that she didn’t learn a lot while getting homeschooled by June. Sadly, it was during Honey Boo Boo’s first day at school that Pumpkin was told Mama June didn’t go to rehab. Producers had gone to June’s house, and they were ready to take her to the airport, but June never came to the door. They knocked and called her for two hours straight, but June just didn’t show face.

Pumpkin didn’t want to break the news to Honey Boo Boo just yet, but her husband had different feelings about it. He felt that they shouldn’t lie to Honey Boo Boo like her mom had all their lives. So, when Honey Boo Boo came home from school, she asked for an update on their mom, and that’s when she learned the heartbreaking news. After processing the information, Honey Boo Boo retreated to her room, and Pumpkin asked production to leave for the day. She felt the family needed time and privacy to process what had just happened.

However, as the production team was packing up, Pumpkin could be heard screaming at Honey Boo Boo. And after producers rushed back inside, they learned that Honey Boo Boo — who was just 13 years old at the time this was filmed — went on Instagram live and pretended to snort cocaine. Pumpkin screamed at her and feared Sugar Bear would soon try to regain custody of her sister. Meanwhile, Honey Boo Boo laid in her room and cried while hiding her face with a pillow.

Just five months before this incident, in March 2019, June and her boyfriend, Geno, were arrested for felony possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia after getting into an altercation at a gas station in Alabama. Geno, whose real name is Edward Eugene Doak, was also hit with a “domestic violence/harassment” charge.

Want more drama? New episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis air Fridays at 9pm on WE tv.