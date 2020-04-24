‘American Idol’ Alum Garrett Jacobs Finds His Sound With Nostalgic Single ‘Young Love’

After his success on ‘American Idol,’ Garrett Jacobs is tapping into his Southern roots with his new single, ‘Young Love.’ He spoke to HL about the new song!

Garrett Jacobs is making quarantine just a little more bearable with the release of his single “Young Love,” that offers fans a nostalgic song about growth and love. “If I could put it in three words, it would be a song that’s fun, but at the same time about heartbreak, but also reminiscent,” the Louisiana-born singer-songwriter told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I wrote it from a place of having that young love that everybody goes through… that one relationship that is their first love and it feels so real, but then at the end of the day it doesn’t work out, but you can always learn from it.”

Garrett admitted that he wrote the song about his first love, and was confident that everyone else could relate. The American Idol alum also gave credit to the show for pointing him in the “direction to be the artist that I am today.” “It was definitely a catalyst for me to start thinking about what I wanted to do. And then after Idol hit, I really started diving into the music and what I really wanted to do and what I really wanted to create,” he said. Following the show, he moved to Nashville, where Garrett revealed he started to really develop his sound.

“I just didn’t know — there were so many different ways to go, and then I started writing and the lyrics really brought my sound together,” he said. “When I started opening up my heart into pouring them into the songs, I started figuring out a lot of music that I wanted to create.”

Garrett Jacobs’ song “Young Love” is currently available to listen to on all streaming platforms!