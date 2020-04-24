Oliver tries to talk to Robin after she ‘fired the council’ in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Council of Dads.’ As he tries to explain why he turned down JJ, Oliver makes a confession.

Oliver (J. August Richards) comes up to Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) at the hospital to try and talk with her in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 30 episode of Council of Dads. “So, I hear you fired the council. Does that mean I’m fired as your friend, too?” Oliver asks Robin, who admits she’s not feeling too friendly right now. Oliver reveals that Scott’s case was presented and the “conclusion was we treated him correctly and there’s nothing more we could have done.”

Robin wishes Oliver would have told her about this. He didn’t want to upset her, but Robin says he’s already done that. Oliver is frustrated. He doesn’t know whether or not he should talk about Scott. But that’s not why Robin’s upset. She’s mad that Oliver said no to taking a bike ride with JJ. “This is his first father-son bike ride as a son without a father and you knew that. And you should have said yes,” Robin stresses.

Suddenly, Oliver makes a surprising confession, “I can’t ride a bike.” He explains that when he was a kid, he kept falling down so he gave up. Robin asks why Oliver didn’t just tell her that.

“I’m ashamed,” Oliver says. “I don’t like failing at things. I can’t ride a bike, I couldn’t save Scott, I just keep failing you.” Before they can finish their conversation, Robin is paged. However, this conversation is far from over. Council of Dads also stars Clive Standen, Tom Everett Scott, Blue Chapman, Emjay Anthony, Michele Weaver, Thalia Tran, Steven Silver, and Michael O’Neill. will air Thursdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.