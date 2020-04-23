Hope Solo Gives Birth To Twins & Shares Adorable Photos: ‘Welcome To The World’

They’re here! Hope Solo and her husband Jerramy Stevens welcomed their twins — a son and a daughter — into the world and were thrilled to share the news with their many fans!

Former professional soccer player, Hope Solo, 38, and her husband, former NFL player Jerramy Stevens, 40, brought their twins into the world on Wednesday, March 4 and were so excited to share the monumental occasion with their legions of fans! The brunette shared the sweetest photo of the babies on Thursday, April 23, captioning the image with their names of their son, Vittorio Genghis Stevens, and daughter Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens, along with their date of birth. Vittorio was so cozy in his baby blue onesie that read, “Hello,” while his sister rocked a sweet cloud design sleeper. The little girl was absolutely adorable with a pink flower headband on her head as she dozed away like a little angel.

It seems like only yesterday the couple told the world their wonderful news. Hope originally made the announcement during the Dec. 16 episode of beIN SPORTS Weekend Winners. Hope, who was co-hosting the show, could hardly keep her wide grin from leaving her face, telling everyone, “Yes, my husband and I get to practice equality from the very beginning with one boy and one girl!” What’s more, Hope was already planning to have a sporty little family. “Miniature soccer team on the way,” she continued while rubbing her belly. The clip soon made its way onto Twitter and Hope retweeted it on her personal account, adding a baby girl and baby boy emoji.

Hope’s initial announcement was truly a welcome moment of joy for her and her husband. Prior to the exciting news, Hope revealed in February 2018 that she had endured a miscarriage; she was also pregnant with twins, at the time. The former athlete shared that the loss came while she was running for president of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF). At that point she said she and her husband were trying for a long time to get pregnant and weren’t aware that Hope was carrying twins until she went to the doctor a week after miscarrying. She explained that one of the eggs was considered an ectopic pregnancy — which occurs when a fertilized egg implants and grows outside the main cavity of the uterus. “The doctor said I was hours from dying,” she said in the interview. “They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube.”

Since that tragic time, Hope went on to try in vitro fertilization and persevered despite her original heartbreak. Now, it seems everything for Hope and her husband has totally come full circle! The couple, who have been married since 2012, couldn’t have been happier to welcome two happy, healthy babies into their lives. We cannot wait to see this family grow!