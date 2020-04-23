‘RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais Recalls Exposing Ex’s 5-Year Affair With A Savage Email Takedown

Ooh burn! Garcelle Beauvais shared a juicy story about her ex-husband Mike Nilon on the latest episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’.

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. RHOBH newbie Garcelle Beauvais, 53, discussed how she retaliated against her ex-husband Mike Nilon after she found out about his 5-year affair that he had while they were still married during the newest episode that aired on Wednesday, April 22. The former couple had a rough split in 2010 after nine years of marriage that produced two children: 11-year-old twin sons Jax and Jaid. “Mike Nilon and I were married for 9 years. We were sort of like the Hollywood couple. I’m an actress, he’s an agent, we’d go to fabulous parties, we had two boys,” she explained in her confessional. “Mike was reliable, he was sweet. I really thought this was my last stop.”

Garcelle then chatted with her pal Ali Landry, 46, about “the day that my life just changed from what I knew” in regards to the downfall of their marriage. “”One day 9 years ago, I said, ‘Hey Mike, can I use your phone'”, she recalled. “I look at your phone and see a text that says, ‘I love you.’ I say, ‘What’s this?’ and his face changed. He said, ‘I’ve been having an affair.’ I said, ‘How long?’ and he said five years.”

She continued, “I’m a hot head, so that night I wrote an e-mail to friends and colleagues at Mike’s work and the subject was ‘What does Tiger Woods, Jesse James and Mike Nilon have in common?’ And that e-mail got leaked to the press.” The email in question didn’t hold anything back as the contents of it were beyond explosive. “I found out today that MY husband of almost 9 yrs has been having an affair for 5 yrs with some s**t in Chicago,” it read. “I am devastated!!!! And I have been duped!! Our boys don’t deserve this!”

A producer asked her in her confessional if she knows what happened to the other woman. “I have no idea what happened,” she replied. “I was devastated, so I didn’t care what happened to her. My priority was taking care of my children and now I feel like it’s my time.”