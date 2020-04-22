SZA Fans Rave Over Singer’s Heavenly Vocals During Jersey 4 Jersey Benefit: She Sounds Like An ‘Angel’

SZA is helping New Jersey fight the coronavirus’ devastating impact on her home state, New Jersey, with her angelic voice. The singer performed ’20 Something’ right from her couch for the JERSEY 4 JERSEY benefit!

It was impossible to be bored in the house on April 22, because SZA lit up fans’ television screens! The 29-year-old singer performed her hit “20 Something” for the JERSEY 4 JERSEY benefit show, which raised money for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. Thanks to artists like SZA (including Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Halsey, Charlie Puth and more), money raised from this show will be going towards grants for New Jersey’s communities in need. As a former resident of the state’s picturesque town of Maplewood, SZA was happy to help!

While sitting cozy on a couch in designer Girbaud jeans, SZA delivered her beautiful harmonies to “20 Something,” one of her most famous tracks off her 2017 album Ctrl. “Good to know

@sza still sounds like an angel,” one viewer tweeted, while another fan wrote, “@sza voice of an angel.” It was a unanimous opinion: SZA’s voice really is a gift from up above. Listen for yourself below!

As you can see, SZA doesn’t need a stage to entertain fans. She also brought joy to countless households with her new collab with Justin Timberlake, “The Other Side,” which is the lead single on the Trolls World Tour soundtrack! Due to the shelter-in-place orders across the world, the DreamWorks Animation film instead premiered straight to home TVs on April 10.

omg 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 sza singing 20 something is just what i needed pic.twitter.com/hWCFM8AqIN — ‎bri (@solanaswhore) April 22, 2020

SZA not only volunteered her time to raise money for New Jersey, but also to “honor those on New Jersey’s front lines, including healthcare workers, first responders and other essential employees and “remind all those tuning in about how they can help stop the spread,” according to the benefit’s press release. More than 4,000 reported people have died in New Jersey alone from COVID-19, so it’s amazing to see artists like SZA doing what they can to stop those scary numbers from growing.