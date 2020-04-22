Model Hunter McGrady Assures Fans That ‘SI: Swim’ 2020 Issue Is Coming Despite Pandemic

‘SI: Swim’ model Hunter McGrady revealed to HL that we can still expect the 2020 issue to come out, despite the delay due to Coronavirus!

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue has been published annually since 1964, and this year will be no different. 2018 rookie Hunter McGrady spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE IG Live Q&A and revealed what she knows about the 2020 issue and if its release will be affected by the current pandemic. “They don’t know the exact date because of course, this situation has backed everything up and they’re really focused on what’s important right now — which is the health and safety of everyone. But, MJ Day has assured everyone that it is coming and it’s going to be amazing!” Hunter said.

The model added that the publication will still be holding an open casting call this year, but it will most likely be virtual. “If you want to be in it, submit, submit, submit and show your personality because they’re looking for that!” Hunter advised. “It’s just it’s such an incredible opportunity and the fact that they have opened that up to the public is amazing.”

Hunter also spoke to HL about her new, size-inclusive line with QVC, which launched today, April 22! “We have a little bit of everything for everybody! We have everything from power suits to flirty dresses to leather jackets to jean jackets,” Hunter perused. “I would look at my closet go, ‘I want a piece like this,’ or ‘I would love to have a skirt that would go with this,’ or I would love to have a graphic T-shirt to tie-up and make this more fun. My own closet was a big inspiration of where the gaps were and to fill them in.”

Hunter’s first-ever clothing line, called All Worthy by Hunter McGrady, features sizes ranging from 0-36 (XXS – 5X) with each garment being cut in the same style. The collection is currently available online and the model will be going live on QVC on May 1!