Hailey Baldwin Celebrates Earth Day With Super Hot Throwback Bikini Pics

Hailey Baldwin looked so gorgeous in these throwback pics from her summer vacation with Kendall Jenner in beautiful Jamaica!

Hailey Baldwin, 23, is celebrating Earth Day with some stunning throwback pics! The BareMinerals model showed off her toned and sculpted body as she sat on a surfboard in stunning Jamaica in the Instagram gallery post shared on Wednesday, April 22. Out in the turquoise blue ocean, she had a goofy look on her face as she rocked a navy bandeau bikini in paradise. The photos appeared to be from her August 2019 trip with BFF Kendall Jenner, 24, and singer/model Justine Skye, 24, and the topaz-hued water looked so dreamy. She poignantly added two globe emojis for Earth Day, along with two red hearts, showing her support for the planet and environmental awareness.

Kendall and Justin popped up in a one of the selfies, along with another male, as Hailey flashed a peace sign at the camera! The girls looked like they were having an absolute blast as they smiled and laughed with their arms up in the background! Kendall opted for a leopard print two-piece bikini, while Justine matched her vibe in a purple animal print one piece. The 2019 trip was a celebration of Justine’s golden 24th birthday, which fell on Aug. 24, and we can’t think of a better way to ring in a special occasion!

In the other photos, Hailey revealed her picture perfect and blemish-free complexion as she frolicked about the inviting water, changing up her swimsuit from a navy-and-white one piece to a rose-brown bikini! The blonde kept her signature mini-hoop earrings in throughout the photos, adding a dash of glam to her beachy-casual looks!

Her friends and followers were loving the post, and took to the comments to show some love! “A vibe,” hubby Justin Bieber‘s BFF Alfredo Flores wrote, while stylist Karla Welch responded with four red-heart emojis! “HAPPY EARTH DAY” fan @legit_c enthused, and follower @jamesonlbaldwin dubbed the beauty “an angel on earth.” Hailey also referenced the global celebration in a repost from Vogue magazine on her Instagram stories, featuring a photo of two children holding signs that read, “Stop Global Warming, it’s melting my ice cream” and “If you did your job, I would be in school.” The publication made the post in honor of Earth Day’s 50th anniversary.

The posts were likely a welcome escape for Hailey, who is currently in quarantine with Justin, 26, in the much cooler province of Ontario, Canada. The pair have been keeping each other entertained on social media with a slew of TikTok videos, an impromptu bathtub photo shoot and a hilarious game of “The Floor Is Lava”!