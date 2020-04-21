Wendy Williams Thanks John Oliver For Fangirling Over Her Show: ‘He Gets Our Messiness’

Wendy Williams gave a special shoutout (and a loud snort) to John Oliver on April 21, after he praised her ‘@ Home’ virtual talk show! Wendy thanked the ‘Last Week Tonight’ host for calling her show ‘an oasis of truth in a chaos of lies.’

Wendy Williams showed love to John Oliver after he spent several minutes during his Sunday night show to rant about how authentic she is. “So, there’s this guy, his name is John Oliver and I don’t know whether you know who he is but he’s wildly popular,” Wendy, 55, introduced John during her April 21 Wendy @ Home show. “He knows who our show is, he gets our messiness and I love that,” she said.

“Aw John, thank you for being so thoughtful… Thank you, John. I adore you dearly,” she addressed John, smiling. “I’m so simple, if you like me, I like you.” Wendy added that John “bought me two pieces” of a matching top and pants set that she initially saw Tameka Tiny Harris wearing during a podcast appearance. Wendy recently voiced that she wanted to purchase the outfit. But, John beat her to the bunch.

“Here you go, Wendy. This sweatsuit is for you,” John said as he held up the “onesie” Wendy wanted. “Just tell us where to send it and wear it in good health. And, please, don’t you ever stop eating on camera,” he said, ending his own show by eating a large sandwich.

It’s unclear what prompted John’s stellar review of Wendy @ Home, but he made it a must-see. The Last Week Tonight host explained why Wendy’s show is a beautiful mess before he spoofed her on-camera habits.

“She’s sharing a screen with a life-sized Betty Boop decked out in Supreme gear, Chanel accessories and a disco ball, and somehow, [Wendy is] still the most engrossing thing in that shot, eating a lamb chop in a weirdly dominant manner. Not many people can pull that off,” John explained.

He also showed a clip of Wendy informing viewers if they didn’t want to see her eat in television, then they could switch the channel. This is what people do,” she said of her eating during her show.

“Is that what people do?” John asked. “I get that people do eat. It’s not just usually at the same time they are hosting a talk show and telling anyone watching to fuck off if they don’t like it. This isn’t what people do. This is what Wendy Williams does. Because Wendy has ascended to a level of ‘fucks not given’ that no human has ever achieved before.” John admitted that he’s never been an avid Wendy watcher. But, he’s become quite a “fig fan” of the outspoken host, calling her show, “an oasis of truth in a world full of lies.”