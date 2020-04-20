Wendy Williams Calls Out Khloe Kardashian For Wanting Another Kid With Tristan

Wendy Williams dissected Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson on her April 20 show, after the exes discussed having another baby together on the latest episode of ‘KUWTK.’

Wendy Williams is hoping Khloe Kardashian will think long and hard before committing to having a second baby with her ex, Tristan Thompson. During last week’s all new Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the exes, who are already parents to 2-year-old True Thompson discussed giving their daughter a sibling. — An idea derived from the NBA player, 29. But, Khloe, 35, didn’t seem closed off to it when she considered “borrowing” Tristan’s “sperm.”

“Ok, I totally get it. It makes your life easier if you have all your kids with the same parent,” Wendy said on the At Home version of her talk show on Monday, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since Khloe and Tristan are not together anymore after splitting in February 2019, Wendy questioned how they’d expand their family while being apart.

“How does that work once you get your second love of your life? It makes things a little complicated,” the talk show host admitted. “In a perfect world, and the world is not perfect — yes, all children would be from the same mother and father. It makes visitation easier and going to graduation and making decisions easier,” she explained. “But, at the cost of what?”

“I don’t know Khlo,” Wendy continued, noting that the mother of one recently made it clear that she may never fall in love again after Tristan. “You mean, you’ll ever fall in love again unless he’s a ball player?” the host added.

Wendy went on to admit that she believes “Tristan has and will move on with his life,” whether or not he has another child with Khloe. “He’s still young enough and a basketball player, he’ll be dropping seeds every place before you know it,” she said, seemingly throwing shade at the athlete’s past cheating scandals just before Khloe gave birth to True.

Khloe and Tristan have not confirmed that they will go through with trying for a second child together. However, their conversation about it during the latest episode of KUWTK was the first time fans witnessed the exes talking about their future since they split.

While going through True’s old toys at Tristan’s home over FaceTime, the NBA champion suggested not getting rid of any of their daughter’s old things.

“What happens if we have another girl?” he said to Khloe, adding, “We have to buy it all over again.”

She seemed surprised by Tristan’s response, which prompted her to ask, “Who is having another girl with you?”

“Listen, I’m just saying, True does need a sibling,” he replied.

That was when Khloe admitted, “I might get some embryos and get a sibling. I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you.” She continued, laughing — “We’ll figure that out later. That’s a whole other episode. So awkward.”