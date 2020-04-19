Sonja Morgan Calls Out ‘RHONY’ Costar Ramona Singer & Cast Responds — ‘OMG The Shade’

‘RHONY’ star Sonja Morgan posted a series of throwback pics, and used the caption as an opportunity to throw some serious shade at Ramona Singer.

Sonja Morgan sure knows how to throw some shade! The 56-year-old posted a series of Instagram photos on April 19, and totally dissed her fellow Real Housewives of New York City cast mate Ramona Singer, 63. “Last year at @themorganlibrary for our @lgbt event. Didn’t see #ramonasinger there. Guess she wasn’t invited,” she wrote in her caption, adding the clown emoji. “Because it wasn’t an #openhouse disguised as a social event for the “in people” in the #Hamptons celebrating #Ramona.” As if that wasn’t already savage enough, Sonja added a series of hashtags including, #sorrynotsorry, #whosyourbroker and #whatsyourkickback, before concluding, “#rhony girls just never stop.” Talk about shade!

Fellow RHONJ stars Dorinda and Leah were quick to react to the photos, which showed Sonja in a black and white cocktail dress with tan pumps, and her long blonde tresses styled in a fresh blow out. Dorinda commented, “Oh Sonja naughty naughty!” and Leah responded to her cast mate’s quip with “omg the shade!!” It comes three days after the girls’ weekend in the Hamptons was documented during the April 16 episode of RHONY and naturally, it led to major drama.

First, Ramona brought the ladies to a local winery where they learned about Leah’s past and Dorinda’s present. Leah revealed that she was basically disowned by her parents after she went to rehab as a teen. They threw her in a halfway house that was run by nuns, and while Leah wasn’t happy about it at the time, she now says it saved her life. Meanwhile, Dorinda told the group that she’s “scared” every day about the constant stresses in her life, while not having anyone to lean on. She and Ramona cried together before Sonja took the conversation in a different direction and made them all laugh again.

And speaking of Sonja, she caused even more drama later in the episode, when Ramona’s hosting continued at a mansion party that evening. Ramona spent most of the night trying to impress another group of friends, but Sonja focused most of her attention on the liquor being served at the party. She ended up drinking way too much, and when Ramona’s friend Elyse said Sonja was once a “trophy wife” to her ex-husband, she freaked out. Sonja started screaming, said she was “never” a trophy wife, and then told the entire house that she doesn’t shave her “pu**y”, as if that was proof that she was never a “trophy wife”.

Want even more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City air Thursdays at 9pm on Bravo.