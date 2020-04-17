Maddie & Tae’s Maddie Marlow heads with her bridesmaids to shop for dresses in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta’ preview. Maddie decides she’s going to let her bridesmaids pick out their own dresses!

“Tae and I are going on tour with Carrie Underwood and I don’t want to have to do any wedding stuff on tour because it’s just too stressful. We need to get this done today,” Maddie Marlow says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 18 episode of Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta. Maddie and her bridesmaids have one day to get this done. Maddie reveals that she’s going for a fall/winter mix theme and wants a maroon-ish color for her bridesmaids’ dresses.

However, the Maddie & Tae member is not being a controlling bride-to-be whatsoever. “My goal is to have every girl pick a dress that they love and feel really comfortable in,” Maddie says. “We’re women. We have our own insecurities and our own things that we love about ourselves and I just want all of my girls to feel beautiful.” All Maddie asks is that the dresses have no sparkle embellishment because it’ll clash with her gown. The bridesmaids get to work going through the dresses in the store.

“Maddie is the opposite of bridezilla and it’s amazing that we can pick whatever style we want. I can already see the girls gravitating towards styles that they are in love with, but there are a ton of dresses,” Tae Dye says. “I think everyone’s going to have very different tastes. I’m hoping everyone finds something cohesive because if not it will be a disaster.”

Maddie married her longtime boyfriend Jonah Font in Nov. 2019 at The Barn at Sycamore Farms in Arrington, Tennessee. The couple has been together since she was 15 years old. Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.