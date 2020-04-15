Exclusive Interview
At Home With ‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne: How Bike Riding & Pasta Is Getting Her Through Quarantine

‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne is learning that life is truly a balancing act when it comes to diet and exercise while at home during quarantine.

The drama is just beginning on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as season 10 is just getting under way, but Erika Jayne, 48, is already a pro at balancing a healthy life style she stays safe during the COVID19 outbreak. But before hunkering down at home, Erika was busy thriving at life in New York City. As the disease spread rapidly, the city began shutting down, ultimately cutting her run in Chicago short due to the worldwide pandemic and she was feeling all of the feels. “Disappointing, but at the same time, what a great experience and so I will always cherish my time on Broadway as Roxie Hart,” Erika told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY of how she felt when producers told her she couldn’t finish her planned performance schedule. “It was a wonderful experience. Would I have loved to have finished my run? Absolutely. But, you know, hey, this thing is very serious.” Now that Erika is back home safely in Beverly Hills, she’s opening up about how Italian food and bike rides are getting her through the days.

What are you currently binge watching? “I am currently binge watching CNN.”

How are you staying in shape/fit during this time? “I am staying in shape at home by riding my Schwinn Airdyne Bike.”
What have you stocked up on? “I’ve been doing a lot of cooking. Lots of chicken soup and pasta bolognese.”
What’s on your quarantine playlist? “I’ve been listening to some cool podcasts and I always like any music that makes me dance!”
