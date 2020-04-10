Mackenzie McKee shares big news with her mother in an exclusive clip from next week’s all new ‘Teen Mom OG’ — and, it has something to do with her past. She explains to her mom why she hasn’t told Josh…

Mackenzie Douthit–McKee has a new job offer that she can’t turn town! In this exclusive preview for next week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, she sits down with her mom, Angie Douthit (who passed away from cancer in December) to share how she was offered a job at a cheerleading gym. Fans of the MTV star know how near and dear cheerleading is to her heart.

“I get a million messages a day on Instagram and I never check the ones that aren’t my friends, and I just happened to check it. I was scrolling through and I clicked on this one and it was this girl — she owns a cheer gym and offered me a job,” Mackenzie, 25, a former tumbler and competitive cheerleader, explains to her mother in the clip.

“I’ve been dying to get back into cheer industry,” she continues, noting that she’ll be helping with various cheer squads. “So, it’s kind of cool that I had to give up on that dream when I got pregnant with Gannon and now I get to help others live that dream. I’m very excited!” Mackenzie, who fans got to know in MTV’s 16 & Pregnant in 2011, gave birth to her son Gannon Dewayne McKee in February of 2014.

Mackenzie — who, at this point, hadn’t accepted the job — goes on to tell her mother why she’s on the fence about accepting the offer.

“I’m supposed to meet up with her this week because I haven’t made a final decision yet because I really enjoy the time I get with my kid,” she says.

“I have a question, Angie chimes in. “When you were in tumbling, I traveled all over the world with you, so what are you expected to do?”

“Travel,” Mackenzie confirms. “There’s only about 4-6 competitions a year, so that would be six weekends.”

Angie then questions if Mackenzie’s told (her husband) Josh McKee yet.

“How do you think Josh is going to be because you guys kind of made this pact that he won’t go on the road and work without you. How is he going to be if you go with out him?” she asked of Josh, who recently re-proposed to Mackenzie after admitting that he cheated.

Mackenzie looks nervous and pauses before she says that they haven’t “had the conversation” about her job offer yet.

“You guys want to start talking about everything so just talk about it,” her mom says before the clips ends.

