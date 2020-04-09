Colton Dixon Shows Gratitude For ‘Miracles’ In Powerful Acoustic Version Of New Song

Ahead of Easter, ‘American Idol’ alum Colton Dixon is taking a moment to give praise, and he’s doing so by transforming his ‘Miracles’ into the original ‘vulnerable’ version of the song.

For millions celebrating everywhere, Apr. 10 is Good Friday, the official start of the Easter weekend. Though the recent global pandemic has cast a shadow on this year’s proceedings, Colton Dixon has lit a light to shine through on this day. The former American Idol contestant and expecting father has released the video for the stripped-down, acoustic version of his song, “Miracles (PIano Version).” In the visual, premiering here on HollywoodLife, Colton, 28, finds himself in front of a piano, and really, that’s all he needs. From there, he recites the lyrics from his song that fans have come to know – “Doesn’t matter just how many times I try / There could only be a single reason why / So tell me / How do miracles just happen like that?” – in a stirring, inspiring performance.

As it turns out, this is how “Miracles” began for Colton. “This is how we initially wrote the song,” he tells HollywoodLife. The electric version, released in January, features Colton’s voice dancing along with the vibrant instrumentation. This new piano-driven version not only demonstrates how far a song goes from conception to realization, but how different a composition can sound without all the bells and whistles (and synth beats.) “Stripping a song back to its original form feels vulnerable, but I’m excited for listeners to get a glimpse into what it was like at the studio that day,” he says. Fans can now enjoy the piano version of “Miracles,” and they’ll enjoy more of Colton’s work when his self-titled EP, his debut on Atlantic Records, drops in late spring/early summer.

Speaking of taking home “Miracles,” Colton actually has a pair of them on the way. He and his wife, Annie Dixon (née Coggeshall), recently announced that she’s pregnant with fraternal twins. “I went in to the ultrasound too excited to sit, so I stood as our technician started showing us a first glimpse of our baby,” he told PEOPLE. “Before I knew it, I was back in the chair trying to wrap my head around TWINS!”

After hearing the news, the singer – who viewers first met during the eleventh season of American Idol – went home and began rearranging the furniture and preparing for fatherhood. Becoming a dad is something I’ve always looked forward to,” he told PEOPLE. “Whether seeing other kids with their parents or reminiscing on the times I had with my own when I was young, these are moments to be cherished.”

It’s a good thing that Colton and Annie have baby-prepping to keep themselves busy while the world is on lockdown. When asked what they’re doing during quarantine, Colton told HollywoodLife, “Annie and I have been making the most of our time at home. Trying new things in the kitchen, Legos, puzzles, home projects, and preparing the nursery for our twins has kept the time flying by.”

“Miracles” is out now, and you can also pre-order the Colton Dixon EP as well.