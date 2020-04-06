See Pic
Ariel Winter Proves She’s Still The Daisy Dukes Queen On Makeup-Free Errand Run

Ariel Winter can make any outfit look good! The actress was spotted out in LA on April 6, in a baggy grey tee and short shorts with black UGG boots. Ariel sported a fresh face under a pair of glasses and wore her hair in a messy bun.

Ariel Winter had a casual Sunday in Los Angeles. The Modern Family actress, 22, ran a few errands in her UGG ankle boots amid the city’s “stay at home” order due to the currently COVID-10 pandemic. Ariel, who was not pictured wearing gloves or a mask unlike many other celebs, stepped out solo.

The actress sported a loose fitting grey t-shirt and showed off her legs in a pair of polka dot shorts. Ariel wore her red hair back in a top knot, which showed off her makeup free complexion. She appeared to have light-colored long nails during the outing.

Ariel debuted her new red hair at the end of February after Modern Family wrapped up filming on its 11th and final season. The actress, who has played Alex Dunphy on the hit ABC sitcom since it premiered in 2009, said “goodbye” to her character’s jet black hair after nearly a decade. And, Ariel welcomed a strawberry blonde shade.

Ariel Winter out in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, April 5, 2020. (Photo credit: 4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID)

“I’m a strawberry and a shortcake sooooo new nickname?🍓🍰🥰🤓,” Ariel captioned a photo and video of her new look on February 26. The actress credited celeb hair colorist, Tabitha Dueñas at LA’s Nine Zero One salon for her lighter do’.

Ariel has since shared a few pre-quarantine snaps of her strawberry blonde locks in different styles. From makeup free selfies to full on glam shots, she’s showed off curly waves, half-up ponytails and straight hair.