Carrie Underwood Sips Wine & Sings ‘Drinking Alone’ For ACM Presents: Our Country

Cheers to you, Carrie Underwood! The ‘Idol’ country star raised a glass to her fans during the ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ special before performing one of her best songs to date!

Carrie Underwood, 37, is country strong — and she’s looking for everyone, everywhere to follow her lead! During the CBS special, ACM Presents: Our Country, Carrie took break from self-isolating with her family to give an intimate, acoustic performance of her song, ‘Drinking Alone’ from the Cry Pretty album. Carrie ditches the fedora and 1920’s vibe of the song’s music video in favor a more personal performance, with only the help of a piano and a few sips of wine.

“This song seems to be striking a cord more than ever,” Carrie teased while sitting on her couch from her house in Nashville, TN. With only a recording of a piano to accompany her, Carrie belted out the song to perfection, after reminding everyone that while we’re all “riding things out at home,” were are all still “together.”

The time inside hasn’t seem too bad for Carrie, though she has admitted that her boys are starting to ‘annoy’ her. Yes, posting on Instagram on March 28, the American Idol winner watched on as her hubby Mike Fisher, 39, and their son Isaiah, 5, got a bit stir crazy after quarantining in their house Oklahoma. Not sure if her one-year-old son Jacob is also suffering from cabin fever, but we imagine he, and everyone really, is just thankful to be together.

But being together 24/7 means doing everything together — even working out! Along with sharing videos from family meal time, Carrie’s also been sharing videos of her workouts with Mike. The two get into a very intense routine in latest Instagram video, which is good — the most important thing to do right now is stay healthy, after all!