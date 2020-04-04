Tamra Judge Teases A ‘New Show’ With Vicki Gunvalson & Reveals If She’ll Ever Return To ‘RHOC’

Tamra Judge, 52, has been very busy lately and some of it has to do with new and upcoming projects, which also has her thinking about whether or not she’d ever return to The Real Housewives of Orange County. The reality star was promoting her CBD brand’s charity initiative with Direct Relief, which is aimed to help get more supplies to frontline health workers in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic by donating 10% of all profits, when she spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about her plans now and in the future.

As far as what the future holds, Tamra also talked about how she feels about returning to RHOC at some point further down the line when she’s not so busy. “I don’t know, I’m pretty content where I’m at. I’m happy and feeling with what’s going on in our family,” she said. “I’m not a person that says you know, I’m never gonna go back, I don’t have any hard feelings. But if it works out and the timing’s right, yeah for sure. But right now I’m enjoying the present and just staying at home. So we’ll see, I’m not really a person that goes backwards, I usually just move forward on to the next project and I don’t let the grass grow under my feet. So, obviously as soon as word got out that I wasn’t coming back I got a few offers that came my way and I’m just looking them over right now and seeing what’s best for me.”

Tamra also made sure to explain that a lot of her decision in not going back on the show right now has to do with being with her husband Eddie Judge and her three children, Sidney, 21, Spencer, 19, and Sophia, 14, as well as taking care of their father, her ex-husband, Simon Barney, who is battling stage 3 throat cancer. “I just need to concentrate on just being home and being with my children and my husband and just getting through this because it is a very hard thing to watch somebody fight cancer, very very hard,” she said. “I got a lot on my plate right now. The kids are with me full time right now and their dad’s really fighting for his life and it’s just it’s been a difficult sad situation. And I just can’t imagine right now taking time away for my kids to go drink and party and you know, film and go on vacations knowing exactly what everybody’s going through right now, it just didn’t make any sense.”