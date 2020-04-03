Chris Brown Posts Rare Throwback Pic With His Dad Proving How Much He Looks Like Royalty

Chris Brown is getting nostalgic while in lockdown! The R&B singer posted a sweet photo of himself and his papa — what a throwback!

Chris Brown posted a super rare snap with his dad Clinton Brown, and proved just how much he looked like his daughter Royalty when he was a youngster. The “Forever” hitmaker took to Instagram on April 3 to share the throwback pic, which he captioned, “Young SNIPER me and my dad. my dark skin TWIN.” The 30-year-old R&B singer wore a red tee with a yellow stripe down the front, as his dad put his arm around a young Chris and smiled for the camera. Breezy, who is elementary school-aged in the pic, is staring intensely at something out of frame. So sweet!

Chris clearly has a lot of time on his hands amid the lockdown as a result of global coronavirus panic, and it seems the “No Guidance” singer was looking through old photo albums and feeling nostalgic. What was incredible about the snap, was how similar baby Chris looked to his five-year-old daughter Royalty — and it didn’t take long for fans to notice. “This is Ro’s face 😩😩 my heart,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “This where the good looks comes from poppa passed it down😍.”

Royalty is also starting to outpace her dad’s dance skills! The youngster definitely inherited Breezy’s talent, and he couldn’t be prouder. On Apr. 2 he shared a video of RoRo doing an absolutely killer choreographed routine to Lil Donald‘s hip hop version of “Baby Shark.” She dressed up in black with a scarf covering the lower half of her face at the beginning, causing Chris to caption the Instagram video “My lil NINJA ❤️.”

Ro moved her hands to the early beats of the song before giving a confident clap. The she busted out a routine that she obviously put plenty of hard work into, going about a series of dance moves so incredibly like her dad. Eventually she ripped off the scarf and pulled off hip hop skills that no other five-year-old girl has likely ever had. This kid sure can stunt like her dad!