Jackson Harris Finds A ‘Deeper’ Love Connection On New Dance Jam ‘This Time It’s Different’

When love is bad, it’s a nightmare, but when it’s good, it’s a dream come true. Jackson Harris captures this extraordinary feeling in his energetic bop about falling for someone unlike “any other person you’ve ever been with.’

It’s an old cliché: “opposites attract.” Yet, sometimes when your heart meets someone you’d never swipe right on, sparks fly. Just ask Jackson Harris. The singer, songwriter, and self-described “weirdo” delivered the theme song to the greatest 1980s romantic comedy that never was with “This Time It’s Different.” With pulsating synths that boost his sultry vocals, Jackson recounts how he’s “burned before he’s crashed” in love after “falling too fast.” Yet, there’s something about this new person, something different. It’s a celebration of finding love in an unexpected place, and Jackson captures that excitement of that new connection in a track that is pure joy.

“This song is about finally finding someone different— someone that wakes you up to the world around you,” Jackson tells HollywoodLife. “I wrote it because I had just fallen in love, and I wanted to describe that feeling of meeting someone who is different than any other person you’ve ever been with. The connection is just deeper when you find the right one.”

Fans may have found the “right one” in Jackson. The born and bred New Yorker grew up as a performer, playing with his band at small lounges on the west side of Manhattan. Not one to be confined to one medium, he took to YouTube and, like many stars, began uploading covers. He started to build an audience, and his hard work paid off. He landed his spots opening for artists like Cody Simpson, Cher Lloyd, and Fifth Harmony. He also worked with Shay Carl and some of the Internet’s most recognized influencers and content creators. Jackson has also worked alongside some more traditional stars, like Lucy Hale, who played his love interest in his “Come Back Down To Earth” music video.

Recently, Jackson has dived deeper into the dance/bass sound. Unfortunately, the closest fans will get to see him is on the ‘Gram. In the wake of EVERYTHING getting canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Jackson announced his “I’m Not Going On Tour,” in which he will perform live in such captivating locales like “My Bedroom,” “The Couch,” the “Kitchen Floor,” and even in “The Bathtub.” Well, it’s like Jackson sings. Unlike past tours, this time, it’s different.