Barefoot Contessa’s Ina Garten Mixes Massive Quarantine Cocktail & Shares The Recipe: Watch

In today’s dose of fantastic quarantine content, Ina Garten shared her recipe for the perfect cosmopolitan, and declared that during a crises, ‘cocktail hour can be any hour’. An icon!

This is the ultimate quarantini! Food Network star Ina Garten has shared her recipe for the biggest cosmopolitan we’ve ever seen — and it’s the perfect cocktail to get us all through the coronavirus lockdown. The 72-year-old New York native took to Instagram on April 1 to share an instructional video of herself creating the wonderful concoction. “During these stressful times, it’s important to keep traditions alive,” the Barefoot Contessa star said. “And my favorite tradition is the cocktail hour. So I’m going to make you my favorite cosmopolitan and you probably have all the ingredients right in your house.”

Ina is known for creating simple, yummy recipes from the comfort of her home in the Hamptons, so this video is slightly left of field for the Food Network icon. The author walked viewers through her recipe which included “two cups of vodka” although Ina proceeded to pour more than half a bottle of Grey Goose into her pitcher before adding Cointreau, cranberry juice, and freshly squeezed lime. “You never know who is going to stop by… wait… nobody is going to stop by,” she quipped, in reference to her very generous pours.

Throughout the video, which was shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, she cracks jokes and delivers one-liners like: “during a crisis, you know, cocktail hour can be almost any hour.” It’s no surprise fans have lauded her an isolation icon! “The last detail is really important: a good martini glass. I’ll show you the one I like,” Ina said, as she pulled out a martini glass that was bigger than her head. “Doesn’t that look fabulous? Nice and cold. And lots of it.”

The bizarre yet fantastic video captured the attention of plenty of people online, particularly on Twitter. “This is Corona quarantine content I’ve needed for over 18 days,” one fan quipped. She even demanded the attention of people who weren’t familiar with her popular Food Network show. “Who is this lady, I need her to be my life coach immediately,” another Twitter user wrote.