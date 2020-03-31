‘Love & Hip Hop’s Sincere Show Posts Video From Hospital Bed Revealing He Has Coronavirus 

Sincere Show confirms he tested positive for COVID-19 in a video from his hospital bed on March 28. The ‘L&HH: Hollywood’ alum explained his symptoms and urged fans to take the virus seriously.

Sincere Show has been hospitalized for over a week after he tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum, 32, revealed the news in a 2-minute video in Instagram, which he filmed from his hospital bed. Sincere said he is having difficulty breathing after being diagnosed with pneumonia in both of his lungs.

“It took a lot for me to make this video as I am a very private person, but it is important for me to share my story,” he captioned the video on March 28. “Please everyone take this seriously #Covid19 #Coronavirus Protect yourself protect your family.”

Sincere began the video by admitting that he debated on posting the video. He then recalled when and how he started to feel sick. “About a week ago, you know, wasn’t feeling my best,” he said, revealed that he “had to call the ambulance to take me to the hospital.”

(Video credit: Sincere Show/Instagram)

Once Sincere arrived to the hospital, “they ran all the necessary tests and everything, and I was diagnosed with COVID-19. Been in the hospital ever since.” He added, “I know this thing is affecting everybody differently. For me, I have pneumonia in both my lungs, makes it difficult for me to breathe. This thing man, it’s not a game.”

On the day he posted the video, Sincere admitted that he was feeling “a little better.” However, he expressed that he was unsure about the days to come.

“They’re not really saying much of anything and that’s the scary part about this, just not knowing… you got health care professionals… and they don’t even know what this thing is. Nobody fully understands what it is yet. It’s just a waiting game. It’s like putting a Band-Aid over a stab wound with some of the treatments,” he continued, explaining that his symptoms were being treated with Tylenol. “They don’t really have the answers, man,” he added.

Despite fear of the unknown, Sincere is confident he will come out on the other side of coronavirus, stronger than ever.

“I’m gonna be all right regardless,” he said, before encouraging others to take COVID-19 serious. “What I just want everybody to really understand … is that this thing is serious. Playtime is over,” he added.

Sincere also shared a short clip from his hospital bed to his Instagram Stories on March 20. He thanked healthcare works, as he zoomed in on his medical chart on the wall of his hospital room.

Prior to his hospitalization and eventual diagnosis, Sincere expressed his concern about coronavirus in a video on Instagram.

“Y’all think this s— a game? This s— is not a game,” the reality star, who wore a blue surgical mask, said while behind the wheel of his car on March 12.

Our thoughts are with Sincere and his family during this tough time. We’re wishing him a speedy recovery!