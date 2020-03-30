Selena Gomez Fans Notice Her Instagram Liked Then Unliked 2 Photos Of Ex Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez’s fanbase was suspicious after the singer appeared to temporarily ‘like’ two throwback photos of Justin Bieber. One was a shirtless selfie of her ex!

Something fishy is going on here. At least, that’s what Selena Gomez’s fans thought after seeing the singer reportedly “like” and then “unlike” two photos of her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, on Instagram! One picture was certainly eyebrow-raising: a shirtless photo of the Biebs, zoomed right in on his abs [SEEN HERE]. Meanwhile, the other photo was actually a paparazzi shot of Justin, 26, and Selena, 27, getting cozy during a tropical vacation amid the Jelena era [SEEN HERE]. The photos have since lost Selena’s likes, but The Selena Rundown fan account shared screengrabs of Selena’s Instagram activity on March 29!

Many fans didn’t think Selena was in a nostalgic mood, though. They insisted this must’ve been the doing of a hacker! “She’s hacked,” one fan commented underneath The Selena Rundown’s post, and many others agreed with this theory. One fan made an especially solid point: “Is this not confirmation that she’s been hacked. One was maybe an accident but two accidents can’t be real.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Selena’s rep for comment, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

Selena made a big statement about how she has moved on from an ex — for real, this time — on her new album Rare, which dropped on Jan. 10. Her song “Lose You To Love Me,” specifically, especially seemed to be an official farewell to Justin (in Selenators’ eyes). So, it would certainly be odd for Selena to backtrack on her newfound freedom and publicly double tap her ex’s photos!

Justin isn’t the only ex Selena has been recently linked to. Just one day after her alleged “likes” on Justin’s photos surfaced, the singer took to her Instagram Story to confess that The Weeknd’s new song “Snowchild” is on her quarantine playlist. She definitely wasn’t hacked that time! Selena infamously dated The Weeknd in 2017, following her split from Justin — only to reunite with Justin for a brief time afterwards, before he went on to marry Hailey Baldwin in Sept. 2018.