President Donald Trump got personal during his March 30 interview with ‘Fox & Friends,’ talking about how his 14-year-old son didn’t exactly ‘complain’ when told he was going to be continuing his school studies at home.

Barron Trump joined many kids around the country when he, too, learned that he would be continuing his school studies at home as a precaution during the COVID-19 global pandemic. And, apparently, that has suited the 14-year-old just fine. During his March 30 telephone interview with Fox & Friends correspondents Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade, President Donald Trump shared how his youngest son, and only child with First Lady Melania Trump, is adjusting to doing school work at home. “Well Barron’s not so unhappy,” Trump revealed at the 49-minute mark of the 52-minute interview. Indeed, he shared that Barron was actually in good spirits when he learned that his schooling at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, MD would take place at home for the foreseeable future.

“They said, ‘You can’t go to school’ and I wouldn’t say he sat up and complained about it,” the Commander in Chief added. He went on to share with Fox & Friends hosts that he and Melania are “working with the school and the school gives lessons through the computers and the other means they have. They have a lot of different means, and all of those kids where Barron [goes to school], they’re learning,” Trump continued, before describing how “education is even changing” as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

For the remainder of the interview, Trump moved his focus back to the horrors inflicting America amid the current outbreak. While supplies such as face masks and ventilators have been in short supply across the nation, Trump said that he was determined to see the death toll kept “down to the minimum number.” Unfortunately, the number of victims claimed by the deadly coronavirus has been rising with each day. Furthermore, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who’s been a leading voice during this uncertain time, estimated “between 100 and 200,000 (deaths)” within the United States, according to CNN. He also added that the country should brace for “millions of cases.”

As of March 30, there are over 140,900 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and over 2,400 fatalities, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Across the country, states have enacted stay-at-home precautions and have continued to encourage social distancing and self-isolation as a way to contain the spread of the virus. A domestic travel advisory has also taken effect throughout the country.