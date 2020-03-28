Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Do The TikTik Couples Challenge: We’re ‘The Poor Man’s J.Lo & A-Rod’

Sarah Hyland took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her and fiance Wells Adams hilariously answering questions about each other with their eyes closed as a part of Tik Tok’s popular couples challenge.

Sarah Hyland, 29, and boyfriend Wells Adams, 35, had a little fun on Mar. 27 when they took on the latest Tik Tok couples challenge and shared the video with their fans. The Modern Family star posted the clip of her and her hunky fiance sitting on a couch and answering questions about themselves by pointing with their eyes closed, which is what the challenge entails, after being inspired by lovebirds Jennifer Lopez, 50, and Alex Rodriguez, 44.

“The very poor man’s @jlo & @arod 💍,” Sarah hilariously captioned the clip, which was full of laughs as someone off-camera asked them things like, “Who is the most romantic?” and “Who initiated the first kiss?” Most of their answers matched up but there were some that didn’t, which brought on even more laughs. Their adorable dog could also be seen being friendly and sitting with them in the clip.

Once the video was posted, fans began to express their support in the comments section. “So cute when you guys moved your heads the same way 🥺❤️,” one fan wrote, referencing their similarities. Another follower also pointed out how they “sighed at the same time.” “You guys are hilarious and perfect together,” a third follower sweetly wrote and a fourth told them they “NEED a reality show.”

Sarah and Wells’ couples challenge was filmed as they continue to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actress is being extra careful with not catching or spreading the virus because of the fact that she’s immunocompromised due to having her second kidney transplant in 2017. She suffers from a condition called kidney dysplasia, which is when kidneys don’t develop properly in the womb and causes them to form frequent painful cysts. She opened up about how she’s staying safe when she appeared on a recent episode of Brad Goreski‘s podcast, Bad Behavior. “I am obviously immunocompromised with my transplant history and am on immunosuppressants, so everything in this house is sanitized,” she said. “I just took a shot of hand sanitizer, so we’re good.”