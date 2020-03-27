‘Dynasty’s Adam Huber Teases Huge Twist & Reveals His Hopes For ‘Power Couple’ Liam & Fallon

‘Dynasty’ returns on March 27 and expect a ‘complete 360’ in the new episodes. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Adam Huber about what’s next for Liam, how the twist will impact Fallon and Liam, and more.

At the end of the last episode of Dynasty, Liam and Fallon’s lives were turned upside down — again. Heidi left town, leaving Liam to care for their son, Connor. This makes Liam a full-time father but the roller coaster isn’t over yet. “That’s going to take a turn,” Adam Huber told HollywoodLife. “Something’s going to get revealed as to why Heidi and Connor are really there. It’s a complete 360. I don’t want to give too much away. I start to take on more of a dad role but then something happens. People’s jaws are going to drop.” Even though she bolted in the last episode, Adam said Heidi will be back.

Liam doesn’t want to abandon Connor so he has to face fatherhood head-on. “He starts to adapt pretty quickly and pretty easily,” Adam continued. “I think he was really confused at first. He didn’t know which way to go and he and Fallon were trying to get married and plan a wedding and then this wrench got thrown in there. He’s not the type of person to just run away from his problems. He really starts to fall in love with Connor and accept it.”

As for how this next twist will impact Liam and Fallon’s relationship, fans can rest easy. “I don’t think it’s negative or positive. It’s just something that they have to deal with,” Adam said.

Liam and Fallon are now engaged and stronger than ever. Adam revealed what he would like to see in the fan-favorite couple’s future. “If everything works out with Liam and Fallon, I would love to see them create a family or something,” Adam said. “I would love for Fallon to get pregnant. I really want to develop our relationship more and for them to stop bickering at each other and just be there for each other and be a strong power couple.”

Adam loves that Liam and Fallon “balance each other out” amid all the Dynasty craziness. “Fallon is constantly a wild card,” he continued. “She’s fiery. She’s a pistol. Liam tends to be the more subdued one and the voice of reason. But they’re there for each other. They have their problems, but they talk about them.”

The show has already been renewed for season 4 and Adam talked about his hopes for Liam. “I would love to explore more of his business or his writing,” Adam said. “My storyline has mostly been a lot of me and Fallon. I kind of want to dive more into really developing him as a full, all-around character. I would like to see Liam face complications that he deals with in his writing or on the business side.” Dynasty season 3 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on The CW.