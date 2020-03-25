Kristen Doute Shades Stassi Schroeder After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fight: You’re Trying To ‘Trash Me’

Kristen Doute mocked Stassi Schroeder’s business ventures, which she eventually apologized for. Stassi wasn’t so forgiving, leading the ex-BFFs to fight even more on Twitter!

Kristen Doute, 37, is trying to apologize, but the damage has already been done in Stassi Schroeder’s eyes. That’s not sitting well with Kristen, who accused Stassi of trying to “trash” her “publicly” in a mini Twitter war on March 25! The drama all began the day before, when Bravo released the Vanderpump Rules “After Show” in which Kristen and Stassi talked about the Witches of Weho wine brand that they run with co-star Katie Maloney. Given that Kristen has been on the outs with Stassi and Katie throughout Season 8, Stassi made it clear that she wants to leave the business once her contract runs up during the March 24 episode of Vanderpump Rules. That wasn’t music to Kristen’s ears.

“You were asked to push something on social media and because you have a f–king podcast and a book, you think you’re the queen of England?” Kristen vented on Tuesday’s Vanderpump Rules After Show. Kristen didn’t say this to Stassi’s face (they were interviewed separately). She later regretted her harsh words.

“Just watched a VPR aftershow where it feels like I was insulting @stassi work ethic. I [100 percent] think Stass has built a brand for herself and I’ve always been proud of her. I was angry about the wine company at that time and I want to publicly correct my opinion,” Kristen tweeted on March 25. In a follow-up tweet, she wrote, “I’m not above apologizing or explaining my feelings. I don’t want my opinions to be misconstrued.”

I just watched a VPR aftershow where it feels like I was insulting @stassi work ethic. I 💯 think Stass has built a brand for herself and I’ve always been proud of her. I was angry about the wine company at that time and i want to publicly correct my opinion. — kristen doute 🦒🤟🏽 (@kristendoute) March 25, 2020

However, Stassi wasn’t so keen on Kristen’s apology. “I’ve never once said a word about the things @kristendoute work on,” Stassi began in her own tweet on March 25, referring to Kristen’s James Mae T-shirt brand (which Katie, on the other hand, did in fact diss). Stassi continued, “Cool, that you’re ‘not apologizing’ for making fun of my podcast/how I’m probably going to come crashing down/that no one will want to listen to it when I’m 40.”

And now you’re just attempting to trash me publicly after we’ve been texting about this for the past hour. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/DQU3yPfxJF — kristen doute 🦒🤟🏽 (@kristendoute) March 25, 2020

Stassi’s Twitter shade infuriated Kristen. “And now you’re just attempting to trash me publicly after we’ve been texting about this for the past hour,” Kristen responded to her ex-BFF. In response to a confused fan, Kristen explained, “She text[ed] me that she was disgusted by what I said. I watched it and apologized/shared my feelings + said I would publicly acknowledge the clip.” This friendship really does seem over, especially after Katie and Stassi insisted that they’re not “sisters” with Kristen in last Tuesday’s episode.