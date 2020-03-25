‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A YouTube Star & Famous Dancer Is Revealed As The T-Rex

The Night Angel, Astronaut, T-Rex, and Rhino went head-to-head in an epic battle during the Group C Championships on ‘The Masked Singer.’ At the end of the night, the T-Rex was unmasked!

It’s time for the Group C Championships! Will Arnett is joining The Masked Singer celebrity panelists for the episode. Three of the masked singers will be going on to the Super 9. The Night Angel is the first masked singer to perform. This week, the masked singers bring one of their friends to reveal their clues. The Night Angel’s high school friend reveals that the Night Angel has been performing since she was a teen. She’s always been juggling school and chasing her dreams. She missed her senior prom but not her graduation. The Night Angel has always stayed true to herself despite the fame. She slays her rendition of “Shout” by the Isley Brothers.

Jenny McCarthy is confident that the Night Angel is going to win the entire season. The final clue is for Jenny. The Night Angel’s Lego set has the phrase “Good Times” written across it. She reveals that Jenny says her name often on the show. The guesses include Toni Braxton, Taraji P. Henson, Mayim Bialik, and Janet Jackson.

The Astronaut is up next. His co-pilot reveals that the Astronaut knows how to “lead a crew.” The Astronaut took a “huge nosedive” in front of thousands of people. He could have said “bye, bye, bye” — an *NSYNC clue — and called it quits but he didn’t. The Astronaut sings a swoonworthy rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.” The Astronaut’s last clue is for Nicole Scherzinger. “Remember when we were both together to celebrate a huge birthday,” the Astronaut says. The guesses include Eddie Vedder, JC Chasez, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The T-Rex is back and so is her energy. Her coach says she “subscribes to the idea that there’s no off day.” The T-Rex is a “perfectionist” and “always knows how to win over a crowd.” She sings an electric rendition of “Jai Ho” by The Pussycat Dolls and A. R. Rahman. Her final clue features the word “poodle” and is for Will. “Lego Batman is how we are connected,” she says. The guesses include Gabby Douglas and Honey Boo Boo. Jenny is certain the T-Rex is JoJo Siwa because of the North West clue and boomerangs in the clue package. Remember, North West is a huge fan of JoJo!

The final performance of the night is from the Rhino. The Rhino has “struggled with constant criticism” and his college roommate adds that the Rhino will do anything to make sure he accomplishes his goals. The Rhino makes sure to highlight Missouri in his clue video. He wows with his performance of “Tracks of My Tears” by Smokey Robinson & the Miracles. His final clue features the number 1000 and directed at Robin Thicke. “You and I are on the same track, literally,” the Rhino says. The guesses include Will Ferrell, David Hasselhoff, and Will Arnett (yes, really).

The masked singer going home this week is T-REX! This means the Astronaut, Night Angel, and Rhino are moving on to the Super 9. The T-Rex is revealed as JOJO SIWA!