Ayesha Curry happily baked a rainbow cake with her daughters Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4, in an adorable throwback video that bakery shop owner Amirah Kassem shared in honor of her 31st birthday on Mar. 23.

Ayesha Curry turned 31 on Mar. 23 and she received many well wishes on social media, including one that showed her having the time of her life baking a rainbow cake with her adorable daughters, Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4, in a throwback video from Jan. The video was posted by Flour Shop owner Amirah Kassem on the shop’s official Instagram page and it was filmed when Ayesha and her two love nuggets were in the shop, which is known for its rainbow-colored treats, and helping their mom bake the colorful cake. “✨🌈She’s a mom, a chef, an author, a boss and just over all sweet sweet fun! HAPPY BIRTHDAY @ayeshacurry hope you are eating all the cake today with the girls!!! 💖 you! *full video on @flourshop ✨🎂 🎥 @williamssonoma,” Amirah captioned the clip. Check out the video of Ayesha and her daughters baking HERE!

In the exciting clip, Ayesha can be seen introducing Riley and Ryan, who were wearing matching white shirts with rainbow stripes on them, and explaining to viewers that they were getting ready to bake the Flour Shop’s popular multi-colored cake with Amirah. The video then shows snippets of them all mixing the cake, baking it, and frosting it before it gets to the moment when they cut into the finished product. A bunch of colorful candy pieces rolled out from the inside of the cake as a big piece was cut and both Riley and Ryan looked super thrilled with the result. Ayesha was enjoying her piece on a plate as her daughters explained that they were successful in making the cake.

On Jan. 14, Ayesha shared a pic of her cuddling with Riley and Ryan on a white sofa with unicorn pillows on the same day they made the cake. “The girls and I did a little baking with @amirahkassem !!! Well I watched, Riley baked and Ryan ate 😂 two of my nieces make an appearance too!!!!” she wrote while informing her followers of where they could find the link to the video.

When Ayesha is not busy baking with her two girls, she’s also spending time with her husband Steph Curry, 32, and their son Canon, 1. Steph showed his love for his wife on her birthday just like Amirah did by posting some beautiful pics of her, including one with him, and a sweet message. “Y’all know what time it is….My baby’s birthday today 🎉🎊- asking why you so beautiful even though I know why..’Cuz God made me that!’ I love you, thankful for you, proud of you, and will always be grateful that we are in this thing together @ayeshacurry My Rock! ❤️,” it read.