‘Mira, Royal Detective’ Preview: Mikku & Chikku Are A ‘Dynamic Duo’ Like ‘Timon & Pumbaa’

‘Mira, Royal Detective’ premieres March 20 and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE video featuring stars Kal Penn and Utkarsh Ambudkar explaining their lovable characters Mikku and Chikku!

“This show is about Mira. She is the detective of the kingdom,” Utkarsh Ambudkar says in our EXCLUSIVE video. “Anytime there’s a problem in the kingdom, she’s on the case. And she doesn’t do it alone.” That’s right, she’s got Mikku and Chikku to help her out, her hilarious mongoose sidekicks.

“Chikku is a little more impulsive than Mikku,” Utkarsha says. Kal Penn adds, “Mikku is a little more arrogant.” Mikku and Chikku join the ranks of famous Disney sidekicks. “Mikku and Chikku are like Timon and Pumbaa,” Utkarsh says. “They’re like these dynamic duos seen in movies and in television over the years.”

Each episode of Mira, Royal Detective will feature two 11-minute music and dance-filled stories that showcase Mira utilizing critical thinking and deductive reasoning to help her family, friends, and extended community. This series is perfect for preschoolers!

The Disney Junior series, inspired by the cultures and customs of India, is set in the fictional land of Jalpur, the series follows the brave and resourceful Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the Queen. Along with her friend Prince Neel, a talented inventor, creative cousin Priya, and comical mongoose sidekicks Mikku and Chikku, Mira will stop at nothing to solve a case.

Mira, Royal Detective also features the voices of Leela Ladnier as Mira, Freida Pinto as Queen Shanti, Hannah Simone as Pinky, and Jameela Jamil as Auntie Pushpa. The show will be premiering in both the U.S. and India.