Sophia Bush Wears Protective Gloves As She Shops For Supplies During Coronavirus Crisis: See Pic

Actress Sophia Bush was spotted leaving a Whole Foods store sporting a pair of latex gloves to transport her groceries and push her cart along as the Coronavirus pandemic continues to grow.



Sophia Bush is taking every possible precaution amid the COVID-19 global pandemic. The One Tree Hill star and political activist, 37, was spotted leaving a Whole Foods on March 16 with a new, protective piece to her wardrobe. Sophia sported a maroon outfit with white socks and sneakers — completely covering her body from any elements that could make her sick. With her brunette hair worn down in its natural wave, Sophia struggled to put two grocery carts together after her time shopping. Noticeably on her hands was a pair of latex gloves that she used to handle the carts as well as her groceries, which she put in her car following her shopping excursion.

Although Sophia may have felt peace of mind, feeling safer out in public while handling her essentials wearing latex gloves, experts have noted that, just like masks, there is no real proof that latex gloves will help curb the chance of contracting Coronavirus. “This isn’t something the general public would be wearing,” Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, shared with Today on March 10. “I don’t think they’re going to do anything but give people a false sense of security, waste time and create more demand for something that’s unnecessary, just like masks.”

Dr. Adalja further reiterated that latex gloves “can rip very easily. They’re not designed for going out, running up stairs, doing things in daily life.” Dr. Adalja also shared that latex gloves, in particular, are “not very durable when it comes to pumping gas or anything…They’re going to get holes. They’re not meant for wearing during activities and daily living.”

As for healthy, safe precautions and practices civilians are being asked to take, experts, like those at Johns Hopkins, are recommending social distancing — staying six feet away from people and remaining indoors — to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 spread. Furthermore, state governments are requiring “non-essential” businesses, bars, restaurants, and movie theaters to close down for the time being. Other countries like Canada and Italy are either closing their borders or locking down the country in order to contain the spread of the virus.