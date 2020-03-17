Rob Kardashian Receives Lots Of Love On His Birthday As Kim, Kendall & Kris Share Tributes To Him

Rob Kardashian celebrated turning 33 on Mar. 17 with a series of loving social media messages that called him ‘the most wonderful daddy, brother, and son’ by his family and friends.

It’s Rob Kardashian‘s special day and he was celebrated by many of his family and friends, including Kim Kardashian, 39, Kris Jenner, 64, and 24-year-old Kendall Jenner! The private star turned 33 on Mar. 17 and he received many loving social media messages that were posted alongside past photos showing some of his most memorable moments throughout the years.

Kim was one of the first people to wish her younger brother a Happy Birthday and she did so by sharing some awesome pics from a Las Vegas trip she took with him during his 24th birthday. “Happy Birthday I love you you so much @robkardashianofficial I remember this trip to Vegas like it was yesterday! I hope we can all celebrate you soon!” her message read.

Kris’ message was a bit more emotional which is understandable considering she’s Rob’s mom. “Happy Birthday Rob!!!! You are truly the most wonderful daddy, son, brother, and friend and I am so proud of you… you are always here for all of us and I thank God every day for blessing me with you. You are such a huge part of my heart and I love you so much…. love Mom xoxo #HappyBirthdayRob #ProudMama #family #memories @robkardashianofficial,” she wrote alongside various pics of Rob as a child and as an adult, including one with his late father Robert Kardashian, who died at the age of 59 in 2003.

Kendall took to her Instagram story to share her birthday wishes for her big bro. “happy biiirthday bob, i love you,” she wrote over a pic that showed her as a kid smiling and posing with Rob.

Rob has remained quiet on social media for the past few weeks and hasn’t posted about his own birthday yet, but it’s not too surprising since he’s know for being low-key about his private life in comparison to his sisters. One of his latest tweets was a birthday wish to his dad on Feb. 22.