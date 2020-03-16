Wilma’s been hiding her vocal talents! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Schooled,’ Wilma shows off her singing voice when Lainey fumbles in front of the school choir.

One of Lainey’s students, Jessica, is performing “What’s Going On” by 4 Non Blondes during choir practice when she doesn’t quite hit one of the notes in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 18 episode of Schooled. Wilma (Haneefah Wood) is watching over the class and Lainey (AJ Michalka) returns just in time to hear Jessica’s problem with that certain note. Lainey steps in to try and help Jessica by showing her how to perform the note.

Turns out, Lainey can’t hit the note either! It takes her by surprise, really. Lainey keeps on trying but she fails every time. The feeling in the classroom gets awkward very fast. Lainey blames her singing flub on not being “warmed up yet.” Maybe she just needs some practice! It happens to the best of us, Lainey.

“Here, it’s like this,” Wilma says to Jessica (guest star Sofie Landsman) and Lainey before belting out the song perfectly. Lainey (and the rest of the class) is shell-shocked by Wilma’s voice. Lainey turns to Wilma in disbelief and C.B. (Brett Dier) even stops in his tracks out in the hallway when he hears Wilma sing. Who knew Wilma had pipes like that?! Lainey sure didn’t. The competition is on!

The synopsis for the March 18 episode of the show reads: “While preparing students for the school’s show choir, Lainey realizes Wilma might be a better singer than her and gets competitive. Meanwhile, Coach Mellor and Aunt Julie fight over how to parent Toby.” Schooled season 2 airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.